Highlights Arsenal are "very optimistic" that Martin Odegaard will sign a new contract, with talks set to continue after the international break.

Other key players, including Ben White, are also in line for new deals as Mikel Arteta looks to secure the core of his squad.

Odegaard's potential pay rise, rumored to be around £300k-per-week, indicates Arsenal's commitment to keeping him as a key member of the club.

Arsenal are now "very optimistic" a key first-team player will sign a new contract, with talks set to continue now the international break is over, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which Arsenal players are signing new contracts?

Mikel Arteta has been able to protect the core of his squad by securing new contracts for a number of first-team players in recent months, including the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.

However, the manager does not want to stop there, and a few more key members of the squad are in line for new deals, with The Daily Mail reporting Ben White is set to enter formal talks over extending his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Not only that, but club captain Martin Odegaard has been touted for a new deal for quite some time, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing the Norwegian is set for a "significant pay rise" if he does choose to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Journalist Graeme Bailey even hinted Odegaard could be set to treble his wages, meaning he would earn over £300k-per-week, and there has now been an update on the progress that has been made towards agreeing an extension.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs has now suggested that talks are set to continue in the coming days, with Arsenal becoming increasingly hopeful their captain will agree a new contract to remain in north London

When discussing the pay rise the 24-year-old could receive, the journalist said: "If you've brought in someone like Declan Rice, you might have broken your wage structure a little bit. Someone like Odegaard, on £115,000-a-week, might be wanting up to £250,000-a-week - you just don't know because a lot can change when your project grows very fast.

"But there's optimism. and there is no reason to think that Odegaard won't sign. I would expect, now the international break is over, for talks to continue and move relatively fast towards some kind of agreement in principle.

Jacobs later added: "Arsenal are very optimistic that Odegaard will be another key member of the club to renew."

How many goals has Martin Odegaard scored for Arsenal?

The attacking midfielder has scored 26 goals in 110 appearances for the Gunners, during which time he has registered 15 assists, and there were clear signs he is starting to come into his prime in the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season, the Norway international amassed a remarkable 23 goal contributions in 37 Premier League games, solidifying his place as a key player for Arsenal, so it is exciting news that he is now close to agreeing a contract extension.

Former Gunner Alan Smith has lauded the maestro as "superb" in the past, and Arteta is well aware of the calibre of player he has on his hands, having described him as "exceptional" when discussing the progress he's made.

At 24-years-old, Odegaard should now be entering his prime years, and it will be a real boost for Arsenal if he signs a new deal.