What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners could be set to lose a first-team player in the January transfer window, with Football Insider reporting that Thomas Partey will have to seriously consider his future if he falls down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season.

If Partey does not get straight back into the starting XI after he recovers from his recent injury setback, he may seek pastures new, and the Ghanaian is not the only central midfielder that could be on the move, with Jorginho now being linked with an exit.

Barcelona - according to reports in Spain - are said to be keen on the Italian, who decided to stay put at the Emirates Stadium this summer despite late interest from Turkey, meaning Mikel Arteta may be tasked with bringing in at least one new midfielder, and he has one key name in mind.

Arsenal are reportedly close to activating the £51m release clause included in Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad contract, but the 24-year-old's arrival could be dependent on selling Partey, who has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or Juventus.

According to a report from The Sun, there is a new midfielder emerging as a potential option for Arteta in January, as Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Oscar Gloukh is now being monitored, with scouts being sent to watch him during the international break.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool also had scouts in attendance, and the 19-year-old put in an impressive performance, scoring Israel's equaliser against Romania to boost their chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

It is not the first time the Israeli has impressed on the international scene, starring against England in this summer's European U21 Championship, while he also found the back of the net against a Three Lions youth team in the Euro 2019 final.

As such, the youngster has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, but it now appears as though a move to the Premier League is a more realistic possibility, with Arsenal in the race for his signature.

How good is Oscar Gloukh?

The starlet made his breakthrough in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he recorded a very promising nine goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, and he has since gone on to establish himself as a first-team player for Red Bull Salzburg.

Since moving to Austria, the Rehovot-born midfielder has amassed three goals and five assists in 25 outings, having mainly featured in an attacking role.

As such, the former Maccabi Tel Aviv would not be a like-for-like replacement for Partey or Jorginho, who are more accustomed to playing in deeper midfield positions, but he could still be a fantastic signing for Arsenal in January.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded Gloukh as a "future legend of Israeli football", while also adding he has a "fantastic set of skills", so it is exciting news the Gunners are being linked with a move ahead of the winter transfer window.