Arsenal are now keeping close tabs on a winger who's been compared to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Are Arsenal signing a winger?

The Gunners had a relatively busy summer transfer window, during which they strengthened in a number of key areas, but they did not bring in any back-up options for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, despite being linked with several options.

At the very start of the summer, it was reported that Mikel Arteta had four targets in mind, namely Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Moussa Diaby and Wilfried Zaha, but the manager ultimately opted to stick with the wingers he already had at his disposal.

However, ahead of the January transfer window, it now seems likely the north London club will renew their interest in a winger, having recently made it clear they are interested in Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa, who's been compared to Neymar.

Another young option for Arsenal is Borussia Dortmund starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with Dean Jones revealing he could be on Arteta's shortlist, as the manager is on the lookout for "new alternatives out wide."

However, it has now been reported that the Gunners could move for a more established winger, with The Mirror detailing they are one of three Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.

Tottenham and West Ham United are also named as potential suitors for Dembele, who has not gotten off to the start he would have liked after completing a move to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona in the summer, joining in a £50m deal.

The Frenchman is without a goal in his first five games for PSG, sparking calls for him to be dropped, although the report makes it clear it is unlikely they will consider a sale this early into his career with the club.

However, if the French champions change their stance ahead of the January transfer window, then Arsenal could be waiting in the wings, with Arteta searching for a forward player capable of taking the burden off Saka and Martinelli.

Why did Ousmane Dembele leave Barcelona?

The 26-year-old decided to leave Barca for a number of reasons, but a key factor was learning that the La Liga club had explored the option of sending him and Gavi on loan to PSG in exchange for Mbappe, indicating he was not viewed as an important player.

The former Barca man has been compared to his new teammate in the past, with Spanish football expert Terry Gibson saying: "Dembele can be just as effective as Mbappe. He can be unplayable at times"

During his time with the Spanish club, the France international went through phases of being very impressive, picking up 13 assists in 21 La Liga games in the 2021-22 season, but he did not perform at that level consistently enough.

As such, Arsenal should be wary about shelling out a huge fee on the forward, but if he is available for a cut-price amount, then it could definitely be worth pursuing a deal in the January transfer window.