With the transfer market still open for another few weeks, it's always useful to know big players would be open to joining your team – just ask Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp how that can derail any summer spending plans...

Well, the good news for Arsenal is that a Premier League striker has gone on the record as saying likes the way the Gunners play, suggesting he'd be keen on a move in the future.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta's men have already completed some big bits of business this summer with the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all heading to North London.

However, the club may not be done there and with Folarin Balogun expected to make a big move away in the near future, this could potentially open the door up for a new attacker to arrive either this summer or perhaps in January.

One man who appears to be putting himself in line for such a move is Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Indeed, when talking recently on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, despite admitting he is a fan of Liverpool since his childhood, he shares a certain level of respect for Arsenal and their "passionate" fans.

You can see the specific clip below via Twitter, as Toney opens up on his feelings about the club and his plans for the future, as he appears to drop a bit of a come-and-get-me plea, saying: “The next club I go to, if I was to move, it would be... the right club.

He continued with a smile: "I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life but from young, I’ve liked Arsenal, I like watching Arsenal, how they play and how passionate the fans are.”

How much does Ivan Toney earn?

The Brentford striker earns a reported £20k-p/w on a contract that runs out in the summer of 2025, so he may well soon be ready to seriously consider a move away from the Bees. But of course, this might not be easy due to his current ban from football.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month suspension after accepting that he broke Football Association betting rules – he is not allowed to play again until 17 January next year but can return to training on 17 September.

In the same Diary Of A CEO podcast (via BBC Sport), he opened up on how he is "counting down the days" before he returns to training and said the wait is like "being in football prison".

He said: "The whole football community is big on mental health and then the FA are going to do this and push me away. It's not a place I want people to feel sorry for me. That's the last thing that I want

"So, what if someone not as strong as me in the head is going through this situation and their punishment is they are not allowed at the club - that would break them.

"Right now, not being around the training ground, it does hurt me. I just know when I'm at the training ground, I train harder. It's not a nice feeling. Not being allowed at the training ground is baffling to me.

"I'm counting down the days until I can be training and around the boys. It's like being in football prison at the moment."