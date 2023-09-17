Highlights Cedric Soares could be on the move in January if he fails to prove himself to Arteta, as Arsenal were willing to sell him in the summer.

Arsenal could be rocked by the departure of a first-team star in the January transfer window, with one of Mikel Arteta's key players now willing to leave the club.

Which Arsenal players could leave in January?

In the summer transfer window, Arsenal managed to trim down their squad significantly, sanctioning the sales of Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun and Matt Turner, amongst a number of other players, but there were a few they did not manage to get off their books.

Cedric Soares remains at the Emirates Stadium, despite the Gunners being willing to sell him in the summer, which indicates the 32-year-old could be on the move in January, should he fail to prove himself to Arteta over the next few months.

At one stage, it appeared likely that Thomas Partey was going to follow midfield partner Xhaka out the exit door, amid widespread interest from elsewhere, with a Saudi side making an offer of personal terms, while Juventus were also named as potential suitors.

However, Arteta quashed the rumours linking Partey with a move away, saying. When asked whether the midfielder was still in his plans, the manager said: "Without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure."

Although the Ghanaian ultimately remained at Arsenal in the summer, there have been recent indications he could push for a move in the January transfer window, with Football Insider reporting he is willing to leave the club on one condition.

If the central midfielder is no longer part of Arteta's first-choice XI, he is ready to seek pastures new this winter, as he fears he is no longer part of the Gunners' best side for the first time since he arrived at the club three years ago.

If the 30-year-old, who has featured at right-back this season, falls out of favour with Arteta, he would consider a move away in the next window, and Juventus could be waiting in the wings, considering they are long-term admirers.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

Football Transfers report that Arteta and Partey have reached a mutual agreement that the club will listen to bids in the January transfer window, which indicates the Ghana international's time in north London could be coming to an end.

The "exceptional" midfielder has been a good servant to Arsenal, being ranked by Sofascore as the club's fourth-best performing player in the Premier League last season, but they should not stand in his way if he makes it clear he wants to leave.

At 30-years-old, the former Atletico Madrid man is about to enter the latter stages of his career, and it could be wise to cash-in on him in January, particularly considering Arteta is already blessed with a number of solid midfield options.

Declan Rice's arrival means Partey has been shifted to an unfamiliar right-back role this season, featuring in that position on three occasions, so it is no wonder he is thinking about leaving, and the Gunners should let him leave if a suitable bid arrives.