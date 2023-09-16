Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing a new striker in the January transfer window to add versatility to his squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking at signing a new striker in the January transfer window, with a report revealing one of the main targets he has in mind...

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are already running the rule over potential targets ahead of the January transfer window, with it recently emerging they have set their sights on Real Sociedad's Igor Zubimendi, who could be brought in to refresh Arteta's midfield options.

Not only is a new midfielder of interest to the north Londoners, but they could also look at signing a new winger, and Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa has now been named as a target, with contact already being made by Arteta to discuss a deal.

However, a report from TEAMtalk has now revealed that Arsenal's priority in the January transfer window could be signing a new striker, depending on how the season is going, with Arteta keen on adding some more versatile players to his squad.

The manager already has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at his disposal in attack, but they are similar players, and Charles Watts believes a more physical option could be looked at in January or next summer.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is named as a potential target by Watts, who believes the Englishman could take the Gunners "to another level", with the journalist also highlighting Victor Osimhen as an option, as there has been interest in the Napoli striker for some time.

Talks have previously been held over a deal for the Nigerian, whose agent has been over at the training ground, and Watts has revealed he will still be on Arsenal's list of targets, simply because of how good he is.

However, there is likely to be fierce competition for the forward, as he is going to be at the top of pretty much every club's list, and he will command a huge fee, indicating that a deal may be difficult to orchestrate.

The 24-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli, but Watts believes there will be an agreement in the deal allowing him to leave if a certain fee is met.

How good is Victor Osimhen?

The Lagos-born striker played a vital role in Napoli's title-winning 2022-23 season, weighing in with 26 goals and five assists in 32 league games, while he also showcased his ability in the Champions League, scoring five in six matches.

Hailed as "world class" by members of the media, the Napoli star has made the perfect start to the current campaign, scoring three goals in as many games, and he ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

It is still very early days in the Premier League season, but Manchester City have made a perfect start, winning their opening four games to cement their place at the top of the table.

As such, Arsenal may be in need of a signing to help bridge the gap in January, and Osimhen is a top-level striker, who could take them to the next level.