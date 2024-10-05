Arsenal have completed a move to sign a highly rated star for their academy, it has emerged, with the Gunners looking to futureproof their side.

Arsenal show youth academy pathway

It has been a mixed few years for Arsenal's academy, with several players leaving in search of pastures new and regular Premier League football in recent seasons. Following the crop of Hale End graduates that included Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, there was a reluctance to risk academy talents by Mikel Arteta, either based on their talent or senior-level readiness.

Arsenal acadamy graduates' Premier League debuts Player Debut Age at debut Myles Lewis-Skelly September 22nd 2024 17 years 11 months 27 days Ethan Nwaneri September 18th 2022 15 years 05 months 28 days Folarin Balogun August 13th 2021 20 years 01 month 10 days Emile Smith Rowe December 15th 2019 19 years 04 months 17 days Bukayo Saka January 1st 2019 17 years 03 months 27 days Joe Willock April 15th 2018 18 years 07 months 26 days

That led to several high profile exits, led by Omari Hutchinson, who left the Gunners for London rivals Chelsea before eventually impressing at Ipswich Town and earning a permanent move to Portman Road over the summer after helping them get promoted back to the Premier League.

Armando Cozier-Duberry also grew tired of waiting for a first team opportunity behind Saka, making a permanent move to join Brighton over the summer, though he is yet to feature for the Seagulls and is spending the 2024/25 campaign with Blackburn Rovers.

Previously highly-rated duo Charlie Patino and Reuell Walters both left the club permanently over the summer too, with neither having made enough of an impression to land a spot in the first team, while the same was true of Brooke Norton-Cuffy after several loan spells.

But the arrival of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly has ushered in a new crop of youngsters who are keen to make their mark on the Arsenal side, and follow in the footsteps of Saka, while Arsenal are keen to show them that a pathway to the first team is available.

In the club's Carabao Cup win over Bolton, this was made clear as Jack Porter (16), Josh Nichols (18), Lewis-Skelly (17), Nwaneri (17), Maldini Cacri (18) and Ismael Kabia (18) all featured for the Gunners, while Alexei Rojas (18) and Aiden Heaven (17) were unused substitutes. Now, Arsenal are looking to keep that conveyer belt of talent moving with another addition.

Gunners sign another young prospect

That comes as The Secret Scout reports that Mikel Arteta's side have completed a move to sign U15 forward Joshua Sesay from Millwall's youth ranks, with the winger already pictured signing on the dotted line.

The youngster can play on either flank and first caught the eye of the Gunners during the under-15 Floodlit Cup last season.

As per Rising Ballers on X, he is "one of the most exciting young players coming up in the country right now", and had "all the big clubs looking to sign him", suggesting that Arsenal have pulled off something of a coup to convince him to pick north London. Should the recent successes of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly be anything to go by, he may have made a wise choice.