Arsenal are heading into a transfer tussle with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid to sign an attacker called one of the "hottest prospects" in his country.

Arsenal transfer targets - explained

Heading into January, Arsenal are in fantastic stead. Mikel Arteta has guided his side to seven league wins from a possible 10, most recently hammering Premier League newcomers Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Despite remaining unbeaten in that time, the Gunners are reportedly still plotting ways to strengthen Arteta's ranks when the window reopens this winter.

Indeed, according to recent reports, Arsenal are interested in Brentford's Ivan Toney as a centre-forward option, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is wanted by Arteta as well. Speaking to Curtis Shaw TV recently, former Gunners striker and Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell claimed the duo would fit perfectly, with Arsenal urged to sign Toney and Neto.

"Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto. £60 million. You take Toney all day long. £80 million. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you," said Campbell.

“You get Neto as well. You solve the problem of the [Bukayo] Saka dilemma. And [Gabriel] Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well. But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems.”

Other names are cropping up on a regular basis, as to be expected, as we slowly approach the window's reopening. Indeed, star midfielder Thomas Partey is considering an Arsenal exit, as per rumours, so it is believed that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is a target for Arteta too.

Arsenal battling Real Madrid for Naj Razi

This comes as the north Londoners also keep a watchful eye on Europe's most promising young talent. Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren is one example, as reports claim Arsenal are keen on signing Vermeeren after his exceptional start to the Jupiler Pro League season.

The Belgium international starlet isn't the only one, though, as a report by the Irish Mirror shares news on exciting young attacking midfielder Naj Razi. The teenager, who plies his trade for Shamrock Rovers, is apparently standout as one of Ireland's "hottest prospects" right now.

That has led to Arsenal's interest in signing Razi, but they're not alone, as La Liga giants Real Madrid are also targeting the 17-year-old who recently won the FAI Under-17 player of the year award. Razi dazzled for ROI Under-17s at the European Championships in Hungary over the summer, where Real scouts were present and very impressed.

Razi has received praise from his counterparts, like Rovers teammate Dylan Watts, who called him a "very talented" player.

“He looks very good for such a young man. He has great confidence on the ball and great ability,” said midfielder Watts in August.

“You could see it in training and now he’s starting to get a few minutes on the pitch. He looks like a really talented footballer and I think he’s going to have a real good future in the game."