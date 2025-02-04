Arsenal may have already struck a deal to sign an "exceptional" £70m striker in the summer, after missing out in the winter transfer window, according to a report.

No new arrivals at the Emirates this winter

The Gunners have taken a gamble in the Premier League title race by opting not to bring in any reinforcements during the January transfer window, despite widespread demand for a new striker.

Mikel Arteta's side were ruthless in front of goal in the 5-1 victory against Manchester City on Sunday, but Thierry Henry expressed concern that the manner of the victory may indicate a new striker is not necessary.

The club legend said: "There's one thing I wanted to mention as an Arsenal man. Always, Arsenal fans say to me, we need a nine. Nobody is going to ask for a nine after this game. Yeah, they should still ask. It's not because you won 5-1 that you don't need a nine."

The north Londoners had a number of options in mind this winter, submitting a bid in the region of £45m for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who was desperate to complete a deadline day move to north London.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who is valued at £70m by some reports, has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for quite some time, and there has not been an exciting new update involving the striker.

According to a report from Football London, the Gunners have continued to watch Sesko closely after their failed pursuit last summer, retaining an interest in getting a deal done.

Despite the 21-year-old agreeing a new contract with the German club last year, there is a feeling he could move on in the summer, and it is even possible Arsenal have already struck a deal, such is expected to be the case with midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Doubt over Kai Havertz continues

After the emphatic 5-1 victory against Manchester City, the Gunners are six points behind Liverpool, but their failure to bring in a top striker could cost them in the race for the Premier League title.

Despite scoring against City, Kai Havertz was subjected to criticism from Jamie Carragher after squandering a good chance, with the Sky Sports pundit saying: "That has to be the game, he [Havertz] has to score that. That's a lack of confidence but also a lack of quality,

"Almost every centre forward in the Premier League would look at a situation like that and fancy themselves to score."

As such, Arteta may be disappointed Sesko was unavailable this winter, given that the Slovenian has been lauded for his finishing by freelance scout Ben Mattinson.

However, there will also be hope that Havertz's goal at the weekend gives the German renewed confidence after going through a tricky spell.