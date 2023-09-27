Arsenal are now considering a move for a new striker, with scouts watching one of their targets in action over the weekend, according to a report.

Who are Arsenal signing in January?

The Gunners are keen on strengthening in several positions this winter, having been linked with a move for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, although the youngster's agent has made it clear his client is happy where he is for the time being.

Mikel Arteta may also look at bringing in reinforcements in wide areas, and Ousmane Dembele has now been named as a potential target, having made a slow start since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for £50m in the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Borussia Dortmund starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could also emerge as an option for the north Londoners this January, although he does not believe the 19-year-old is likely to be among their main targets.

In terms of options at striker, one of Arsenal's main targets appears to be Brentford's Ivan Toney, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that they have already held talks over a move for the 27-year-old.

However, the Gunners are also considering Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, with 90min reporting scouts were sent to watch him in action during his side's fiery clash with Ajax on Sunday, which was ultimately suspended due to crowd unrest.

Scouts will have been left impressed by the Mexican's performance, as he put on a real show, providing two goals and an assist for Feyenoord before the game was halted around the hour mark.

Although his time on the pitch was limited, Gimenez most certainly caught the eye, but other scouts were also in attendance, including representatives from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, so there is likely to be stiff competition for his signature this winter.

Back in August, the 22-year-old opted to commit his long-term future to Feyenoord, agreeing a new contract to extend his stay at De Kuip until 2027, but it appears as though he will have no shortage of offers to move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

How many goals has Santiago Gimenez scored for Feyenoord?

The Buenos Aires-born forward has been prolific in a Feyenoord shirt since making the move from Mexican side CD Cruz Azul, scoring 29 goals in 51 games for the club, and there are early signs he is going to kick on even more this season.

After the opening five games, the Mexico international has already amassed six goals, discounting the two he scored against Ajax at the weekend, having now established himself as a key player for the Dutch side.

The Feyenoord star is a constant threat in attacking positions, ranking in the 99th percentile for touches in the opposing penalty area per 90 over the past year, while he has been likened to Erling Haaland and dubbed a "machine" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

That said, it could be a risk to take a chance on Gimenez, considering he is unproven outside the Eredivisie, especially when Arteta also has Toney on his shortlist, who scored 20 Premier League goals last term.