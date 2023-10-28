Arsenal are reportedly ready to meet one club's demands for their "fast" and pivotal attacker, who's also been described as what they're "missing".

Arsenal transfer targets - 2024

Mikel Arteta is aiming to make it seven wins from a possible 10 in the Premier League when Arsenal take on struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Gunners are currently five points behind table-topping rivals Tottenham and level on points with last season's champions Man City, but there are some holes in Arteta's squad which the club are reportedly looking to address.

A lot of noise has centered around a possible move for a new striker. Arsenal are interested in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney for instance, who stands out as the player most heavily-linked with a move to north London. Arteta is a fan of Wolves winter Pedro Neto as well, with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz targeted to replace Thomas Partey, who is apparently considering a winter window exit. Indeed, Partey could leave Arsenal in January if his game time doesn't improve, according to rumours.

Going back to the striker position, a world-class number nine may be required if Arsenal are to maintain their place among England's elite. While Toney is certainly one to watch, another player to watch out for is Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez.

Arsenal ready to meet demands for Gimenez

The Mexico international, who currently stands out as one of Europe's most in-form, deadly strikers right now, has been praised by both members of the media and former professionals. 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking on Talking Transfers earlier this month, heaped praise on Gimenez for his exceptional start to 2023/2024.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” said Bailey. “Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt also praised Gimenez for his pace, calling him "really fast" and the Eredivisie's best striker.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said Kuyt on one of the striker's performances. "Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."

Over just nine Dutch top flight starts this season, Gimenez has scored a pretty incredible 13 goals and bagged three assists to boot. He's already closing in on his record for the entirety of last season, where he managed 15 goals in the league.

Santiago Gimenez style of play Likes to dribble Indirect set piece threat Does not dive into tackles

He seems like quite the target, with a report by TV Play now sharing some promising transfer news on Gimenez where Arteta is concerned. The outlet claims that Arsenal are willing to pay Gimenez's valuation, which stands at around £35 million-£39 million. Indeed, it is believed the north Londoners could be ready to "accomodate" Feyenoord's asking price alongside Spurs.