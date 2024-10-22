Arsenal scouts have been left impressed by a 20-year-old target who could potentially be the successor to Thomas Partey in north London, according to one report.

Arsenal set for midfield reshuffle in 2025

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have bought at least one midfielder every single season since the Spaniard's arrival as head coach, and are almost certain to continue that trend in 2025 as they search for a successor to Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian arrived from Atlético Madrid in a deal worth £45m back in 2020, but has only shown glimpses of the player he appeared to be in Spain during an injury-hit time at the Emirates Stadium.

He has only managed more than 24 appearances in a Premier League campaign once, and has missed vital chunks of almost every season through various issues. Turning 32-years-old at the end of this season, his £200,000 a week deal in north London will also be up, and it has been reported that he will not be offered fresh terms at Arsenal, leaving as a free agent when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, Jorginho will be 33-years-old and also out of contract, though in his case there is an option to extend his deal by a further year. Nonetheless, there will be a clear gap in Arsenal's ranks with club-record signing Declan Rice seemingly preferred further forward by Arteta.

It means that the club have been looking for replacements, and may well now have just found the perfect option.

Arsenal scouts impressed by 20-year-old gem

That is according to The Boot Room, who claim that Arsenal have been left impressed by Brighton youngster Carlos Baleba, and are "scouting" him ahead of the January transfer window.

They are one of several clubs that have been "impressed with Baleba’s recent form" and have to this point "maintained a watching brief" on the 20-year-old, who has kept Brighton's summer signing Mats Wieffer out of the side with a series of strong performances at the base of midfield.

Still well short of his prime, the Cameroonian midfielder is already giving Thomas Partey a run for his money according to stat site FBRef.

Carlos Baleba vs Thomas Partey 24/25 Premier League Carlos Baleba Thomas Partey Appearances 7 8 Shots on target per 90 0.55 0.25 Shot creating actions per 90 2.93 1.78 Tackles and interceptions per 90 5.09 4.18 Progressive passes per 90 5.45 5.57 Carries into the final third 1.82 0.89 Pass accuracy % 88.5% 87.5%

Key to Brighton's high-flying form, which sees them just two points behind the Gunners, a move in January seems almost certain to be off the cards, with a summer deal far more likely. However, he won't come cheaply, with the Seagulls having developed a reputation to extracting the maximum fee possible for their players, something that Chelsea have found out with both Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo.

Should he continue to impress, he could be a costly signing, but one that sets Arsenal's midfield up for the next decade and seamlessly replaces the departing Partey.