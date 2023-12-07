Arsenal have deployed chiefs to assess the performances of an overseas defender live in action ahead of a possible future move, according to a fresh report.

Gunners contract latest

According to 90min, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have both entered talks to discuss new deals in the capital, and whilst that could be fantastic news for the long-term future of the club should they both put pen to paper, there may well be a problem in the here and now.

During Tuesday’s Premier League 4-3 victory over Luton Town, Tomiyasu was missing due to a calf injury, and with Mikel Arteta confirming after the game that he would be sidelined for a while, the manager may look to recruit a replacement at right-back.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a potential target despite still having another five years remaining on his terms with Xabi Alonso's side (Bayer Leverkusen contracts), but it’s not the first time the 22-year-old has been on the radar at the Emirates Stadium.

The Netherlands international was reportedly in talks to join the Gunners over the summer, and while a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, the hierarchy appear to be taking a second bite of the cherry during the upcoming window.

Arsenal send scouts for Frimpong

According to 90min once again, Frimpong was watched by Arsenal and top-flight rivals Liverpool in Bayer Leverkusen's most recent fixture that took place last weekend.

"Arsenal and Liverpool were present to watch Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong during Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, 90min understands.

"The 22-year-old has a £35m release clause which expires this summer - his deal as a whole runs until 2028 - and that figure would appear to represent tremendous market value given he has played consistently well in the Bundesliga and has experience of playing in both the Champions League and Europa League."

Frimpong is an "astonishing" player

While Frimpong is naturally a right-back, he seems to be stronger in the offensive aspect of his game which he’s proven this season by posting 10 contributions, six assists and four goals, in 13 Bundesliga appearances (Transfermarkt - Frimpong statistics).

The Amsterdam native also currently ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons, showing just how much he loves to use his athletic pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - Frimpong statistics).

Sponsored by Puma, Arteta’s target even has experience competing in both the Champions League and the Europa League, so not only may he possess a winning mentality at the top, but he also appears to be at the top of his age with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation.

For all of the positive qualities that he has in his locker, Frimpong would be an “astonishing” addition to any team, as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so this could be a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the right opportunity present itself in January.