Arsenal could move forward in their attempts to sign one club's rising star in January, and he's even drawn comparisons to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2024

The north London side, lead by sporting director Edu off the field, are said to be planning various ways to strengthen manager Mikel Arteta's options ahead of the new year. Arsenal are currently unbeaten over their first 10 games of the new Premier League season, but it is believed that they're still keen to sign a new striker.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is wanted by the Gunners as a major option to shore up their attacking options, according to reports, which state that Arsenal are among the frontrunners for Toney who is ready to leave his club. Elsewhere in the team, it has been suggested that Arteta is a fan of Pedro Neto from Wolves as he seeks an alternative to Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is an Arsenal transfer target too, as per the gossip mill, with other more obscure names being mentioned alongside the Brazilian to partner Declan Rice. One of them who's regularly mentioned is Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren - a player who's also said to have admirers from across Europe.

Arsenal could "advance" Vermeeren move

Indeed, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Sport, Arsenal "could advance their signing" of Vermeeren for €15m with La Liga giants Barcelona falling behind in the race. While they view the 18-year-old as a "Busquets-style player", a decision has not yet been made on whether they'll make a formal move.

The same cannot be said for Arsenal, though, who've already "taken a step forward" in their interest. While he is seen as a "risky" option, those at the Emirates Stadium believe he could adapt well and quickly to life in the Premier League. Arteta's side apparently wish to reinforce their midfield in the winter, as previous reports surrounding Luiz would suggest, and the teenage Vermeeren could be an interesting option.

According to WhoScored, the midfield gem stands out as one of Antwerp's best-performing players per 90 this season. Vermeeren has been praised by former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, who recently admitted to being a huge admirer of his "fantastic" progression in the Jupiler Pro League.

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly," said Alderweireld on Vermeeren.

"Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."

Another big name to have praised the Belgium international youngster, who recently earned his first cap for the Red Devils, is Antwerp sporting director and footballing icon Marc Overmars.

"I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level," said Overmars on Vermeeren.

"The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a footballer of the same profile."