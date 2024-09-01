ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has moved to criticise a £50 million player in the Arsenal ranks, even claiming the star has "done nothing" to earn a place among Mikel Arteta's star-studded team.

Arsenal follow window with dropped points v Brighton

The summer transfer window is officially closed following Friday night's 11pm cut-off, with Edu Gaspar's recruitment team working wonders to strengthen the squad.

After their previous summer deals for David Raya on a permanent transfer from Brentford, Riccardo Calafiori's transfer to the Emirates and Mikel Merino's arrival, Arsenal sealed two first-team signings on deadline day.

Edu agreed a season-long loan deal to sign Neto for Arsenal, who will replace the departed Aaron Ramsdale as Raya's goalkeeping understudy in north London. Arsenal also sealed a last-gasp temporary move for winger Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, with the England international apparently agreeing to a pay cut, as both clubs split his wages 50/50 (Ben Jacobs).

The Gunners were after an alternative for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard out wide, and were linked with a host of high-profile names throughout the summer before eventually landing on a deal for Sterling.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,335

"To be fair, we never planned really to sign him when we started the transfer window, just to be very transparent. For different reasons," said Edu on the late signing of Sterling.

"But we always say to everyone that you have to be prepared for every single scenario. So when that opportunity came to me, and I checked the squad, I checked how he plays, and spoke to Mikel of course.

"I spoke to Tim [Lewis], our vice-chairman, to check if everyone is comfortable for the step we are going to take, and it makes a lot of sense. Yes, it makes a lot of sense to have someone like him because I’m pretty sure he is going to add a lot [to] the squad.

"He has experience, he understands more than anyone the league, he’s played in the Champions League many times. He won the Premier League a few times as well, so I think he can add a lot to our squad and I feel really happy to see someone like him in our squad."

While Edu is delighted with the 29-year-old's arrival from Chelsea, the same cannot be said for Hislop.

Hislop criticises Sterling at Arsenal and questions deadline day signing

Speaking to ESPN on Friday, former top-flight goalkeeper Hislop claimed Sterling has "done nothing" in the last two years to justify such a high-profile move to Arsenal.

"I have to say I don’t get this, I really don’t,” said Hislop (via TBR).

"I understand Arsenal want bodies, want pedigree and they find that in Raheem Sterling, but Sterling has done nothing in the last two years that suggests he makes Arsenal any better, even as a squad player.

"And so if we are here talking about a £20million package or £150,000 a week for a player who is there to cover Saka, to give him a rest, to maybe add some experience to a dressing room, I find that a lot of money to pay for a player who doesn’t make you better. I just don’t see the value in this."

Sterling, who cost £50 million for Chelsea to sign from Man City in 2022, could make his Premier League debut for Arsenal in a highly anticipated north London derby clash against Tottenham after the international break.