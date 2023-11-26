Arsenal haven’t been in top gear this season but it matters not for those of a Gunners persuasion.

Indeed, they sit at the top of the Premier League having fought off Brentford 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City and Liverpool had played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad which opened the door for Mikel Arteta’s men to waltz in and take top spot.

Their win, however, was a little less stylish than a waltz. It lacked cutting edge but who are Arsenal fans to moan? This was a victory that pundits often suggest shows the real mentality needed to win a title.

How Arsenal beat Brentford

It wasn’t until late on in the game that Arteta’s men sealed all three points. Bukayo Saka found space on the right-hand side and as he has so often done over the last year, curled a tantalising ball to the far post.

On the end of it was Kai Havertz, a man who until last night, had yet to find the net from open play in Arsenal colours.

This was a poignant moment for the German who scored from close range for just his second goal of the season.

This has been quite the fortnight for Havertz who scored for Germany over the international break and was even forced to play at left-back for his country.

It was a rather big surprise. After all, the former Chelsea man has become more accustomed to playing as a makeshift striker in the last 18 months or so.

It was in that area where he thrived on Saturday as Arsenal overcame a tricky game. They dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes and despite Brentford’s willingness to counter in the second, both sides stood firm.

Try as he might, Aaron Ramsdale seemed intent on gifting them a goal but was bailed out, notably by Declan Rice.

Arsenal this season vs last season Stat - per game 2022/23 2023/24 Offensively Goals scored 2.3 2.1 Shots 15.6 14.5 Shots on target 5.4 5.2 Expected goals (xG) 1.9 1.8 Defensively Goals conceded 1.1 0.8 Shots faced 9 8.5 Shots on target faced 3.6 2.5 Expected goals against (xGA) 1.1 0.8 Stats via BBC Sport

The game could have been different had he not blocked a Bryan Mbeumo effort on the line after the England stopper was caught with the ball at his feet.

Rice wasn’t the only man in fluorescent colours to provide a goal-line clearance, however. Step forward the resilient Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko’s game in numbers vs Brentford

The Ukrainian has come under fire this season for some suspect performances. In recent weeks, Takehiro Tomiyasu has even been preferred to offer Arsenal more solidity and consistency from a defensive point of view.

Zinchenko, on the other hand, has not offered that. In fact, Arteta has been noticeably thin with regards to patience. On multiple occasions the former Manchester City man has been hauled off early in the game.

This time Zinchenko lasted the full 90 minutes, turning in a “heroic” performance as per one Arsenal influencer. That was largely down to one tremendous goal-saving clearance from Neal Maupay’s second-half effort.

He headed the ball down towards the goal but Zinchenko was there at full stretch to make a remarkable stop on the line.

It was a moment that defied those who doubted he can defend. Truth be told, Brentford did little to threaten the Ukraine international but he still won 50% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

Awarded an 8/10 by Charles Watts in his GOAL player ratings, it was easy to see why. Zinchenko left the pitch having had 100 touches - 17 more than any player - and a 93% pass success rate.

It’s never a surprise to see that sort of stat from the left-back. His composure and technical elegance are qualities that make him stand out in that inverted role.

Those attributes can rarely be called into question, but his defence can. Therefore, it was a delight to see him offer some protection on this occasion.