It's been reported this week that an "underrated" striker has his eyes on a move to Arsenal.

The strikers who Arsenal could sign

Widespread rumours have suggested that sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are eager to bring in a proven goalscorer and add more firepower.

Right now, Arsenal have just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to choose from as their natural goalscoring options, leading to interest in some of Europe's most prolific marksman.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is liked by Arsenal as one option, while some media sources have suggested that Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen could become a target for Arteta.

Another very enticing option for the Gunners is Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican is currently enjoying the season of his life with 18 goals in just 15 Eredivisie appearances so far, and some reports have stated that Arsenal are keen on signing Gimenez.

There are few candidates to shore up Arteta's attacking options, it would seem, but the one player who has been most regularly mentioned is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The Englishman is expected to be back from his ban for alleged gambling breaches in mid-January, with Arsenal tipped as a very real landing spot in 2024. Arteta's side have also been urged to sign Toney by key Arsenal figureheads of past seasons, like former striker Ian Wright, who told the Stick to Football podcast that he's the last piece of the jigsaw.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games," said Wright.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

As per The Mirror, Arsenal may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Toney wants to join Arsenal in 2024

According to the outlet, and journalist Ryan Taylor, Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal next year amid Edu's hunt for a new striker. Little else is added beyond that bit of information, but Toney's eagerness to make the north London move could well hand them an advantage over competitors for his signature.

The striker, who scored 20 league goals last season, could seriously strengthen Arsenal's forward line with Football Transfers calling him a "similar" player to Osimhen.

Toney's been labelled "underrated" by Football Analyst Statman Dave as well. Brentford manager Thomas Frank is also a big fan of the forward, hailing his "remarkable" attributes.

Ivan Toney strengths (via WhoScored) Aerial duels Direct free kicks Through balls Finishing

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group."