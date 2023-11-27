Aaron Ramsdale's repeated blunders versus Brentford didn't cost Arsenal three points last time out thankfully, bailed out by his heroic backline time after time before Kai Havertz headed home at the death to win the tight game 1-0.

The goalkeeper situation at Arsenal currently is a strange one, to say the least, David Raya is Mikel Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper despite only being at the club on loan and that doesn't look like changing any time soon after the English goalkeeper's wobbles as his stand-in against the Bees.

With rumours intensifying that Raya's loan deal could be made permanent this coming transfer window, Ramsdale will have to settle for being the back-up option at the Emirates for now despite being Arteta's main man in goal for the last two full seasons.

The former Sheffield United man will be fearing for his long-term future at the club therefore, especially if current Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo- who is on a season-long loan with the Red Dragons from Arsenal - keeps up his form in League Two and returns to the Emirates emboldened by his formative experience in Wales.

Ramsdale will just hope he gets more opportunities to impress soon to displace Raya as number one in-between, despite not being in his manager's good books currently.

Ramsdale's statistics for Arsenal this season

The 25-year-old started Arsenal's first four top-flight games this season, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games with his performance in goal notably below-par in a 2-2 home draw versus Fulham at the end of August.

The Cottagers found the back of Ramsdale's net twice despite only having three shots on target all game, Andreas Pereira getting the better of the Gunners shot-stopper in the first minute after curling an effort past the shaky number one who was out of position.

Ramsdale was arguably exposed after a weak back-pass from Bukayo Saka found Pereira instead of the 25-year-old, but Arteta will look to moments like these as justification for why he's dropped the ex-Blades goalkeeper in recent months to start Raya instead.

Raya has kept four clean sheets in the Premier League since coming into the side, the Spanish goalkeeper impressive throughout the effective 1-0 shut-out of Manchester City last month.

Young Gunners prospect Okonkwo will hope he can further add competition in goal when he returns from Wrexham at the end of the season, the 6 foot 6 keeper excelling in Wales.

Okonkwo's statistics for Wrexham this season

The Arsenal U23s "talented" regular goalkeeper - as labelled by football journalist Fabrizio Romano - is impressing again out on loan, keeping ten clean sheets last season at Crewe Alexandra on a short-term basis.

Now, Okonkwo is ensuring Wrexham have a reliable shot-stopper in-between the sticks after news of Ben Foster's retirement rocked the Racecouse Ground earlier in the season.

The towering four-time England U18 international has accumulated five clean sheets for Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons from only ten games played to date, keeping three clean sheets in his last four outings in Wrexham colours.

Wrexham are flying high in second as a result, only five points off top-of-the-table Stockport County with Okonkwo eager to continue playing his part in the Welsh team's potential pursuit of back-to-back promotions.

The 22-year-old will have far bigger dreams than that, however, hoping to one day be Arsenal's first choice with Ramsdale growing ever more twitchy about his future as a result of the emerging Arsenal talent.