Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has recalled the moment Robin van Persie completely lost his head in the dressing room immediately after a win – Arsene Wenger wanted nothing to do with it.

Has Theo Walcott retired?

After first emerging as a fresh-faced teenager, the 34-year-old has put an end to an 18-year career and hung up his boots; reminding us all of just how old we are getting.

Walcott played for Premier League clubs in Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, as well as representing England on the international stage, but has now retired after playing over 560 senior games.

"The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. Adding: "Thank you to everyone who has been with me along the way."

Beyond that social media post, Walcott also announced the news while speaking on Gary Neville’s Overlap YouTube channel.

In the same interview, he took the opportunity to speak about some of the juicier stories from behind the scenes during his time in North London – as you can see in the clip shared below.

Walcott said: “Robin was going for the Golden Boot and I understand strikers are selfish, they want to score, I get it. We were playing Man City and Arteta scored, it was quite a famous goal for him, actually. I remember we came in [to the dressing room] and everyone was happy and Robin wasn’t happy because he didn’t score.

"Aaron went clean through at the end, he should have squared it to him and Robin scores. We were all happy and then Robin goes off on one with Aaron.

“It gets all heated and players are getting thrown all over the place. I remember seeing Arsene [Wenger], sort of, slip past and go to his back office because he thought the players will just deal with this.

"So when I say he didn't like confrontation, I felt like he would get the team to deal with the problems.”

A fan on Twitter has since dug out the actual moment being spoken about and, to be fair, you can completely understand why Van Persie got so upset with Ramsey.

Indeed, in the 94th minute of the match, Tomas Rosicky pokes through a fine pass to Aaron Ramsey, who runs through on goal and selfishly tries to score himself when he had Van Persie – who was hoping to win the Golden Boot at the time – standing unmarked in acres of space.

The chance is wasted and it's no shock to learn how angry the Dutch forward was even long after the incident.

How many Premier League goals has Theo Walcott scored?

During his time in the Premier League, Walcott played 397 times in total, scoring 80 goals, while also picking up 56 assists along the way as he turned out for Arsenal, Everton and Southampton.

His best-ever goalscoring season came for the Gunners in 2012/13 when he netted 14 league goals in 32 outings and he will likely be most fondly remembered in North London as he scored 108 goals in all competitions for the team he joined as a 16-year-old.