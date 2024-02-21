It is believed an Arsenal high-earner has expressed his desire to leave as the club's summer transfer window dealings begin to become more apparent.

Arteta gears up for Porto clash after fine Arsenal run

The north Londoners are well and truly back on the right track after an excellent run of form recently, winning five out of their last five league games while scoring a very impressive 21 goals in that time.

Triumphant victories over Palace, Forest, Liverpool, West Ham and Burnley all showcased Arsenal at their imperious attacking best, and just in time for this evening as Mikel Arteta's side take on FC Porto in the Champions League.

"It’s great we have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we’ve been able to go to the next stage," said Arteta ahead of Porto.

"That’s the challenge, that’s what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure. We know how tricky it is. We’ve been two or three months out of the competition and now we are going to face a really different stage of it. All the teams are very, very tough, we have little time to prepare the games, and the ball is rolling. You have to be very ready because the teams are very prepared and very dangerous."

As Arteta prepares for a crunch European clash this evening, in an attempt to maintain Arsenal's excellent run, club chiefs are planning well ahead of time for the summer window as their transfer plans begin to take shape.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Newcastle Feb 24th Sheffield United March 4th Brentford March 9th Chelsea March 12th Man City March 16th

The north Londoners were inactive in January, but that is perhaps an indication that they're planning to shore up key areas later in the year. Arsenal have been regularly linked with a new number nine, and Brentford star Ivan Toney looks very likely to be a hot topic at the Emirates.

There are also suggestions that Arsenal could sign a new midfielder as well, but to bring in another man for the engine room, they may also need to balance the squad through player sales.

Partey tells Arsenal he wants to leave

Thomas Partey, who has suffered with reoccurring injury issues this season, is a real candidate for the chopping block in this sense.

The Ghanaian, called "sensational" by La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong, was a key player under Arteta during 2022/2023 but fitness problems have seen his importance wain.

Now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Partey has expressed his desire to leave Arsenal this summer, with the £200,000-per-week player seeking pastures new.

"In June, Arsenal are ready to say goodbye to Jorginho," began Galetti in an article for Tribal Football.

"And Thomas Partey, who has already expressed his will to leave in June despite his contract expiring in 2025. Some midfielders are on their list: one of the hottest names is Douglas Luiz."