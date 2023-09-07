There has been a fresh update on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey after he was forced to miss their 3-1 victory over Manchester United last Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side are so far keeping chase with last season's treble-winners Man City; winning three out of their opening four league games whilst remaining unbeaten.

Arsenal dropped their first points of the new Premier League campaign at home to Fulham a fortnight ago, courtesy of a last gasp equaliser from midfielder Joao Palhinha.

However, Arteta's men were soon back to their imperious best with their latest win over United at the Emirates Stadium, just prior to the international break.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Marcus Rashford's early opener for the away side; setting them on their way to a crucial three points.

One player forced to miss the encounter was Partey, though; coming after the Ghana international star picked up an injury in training just before the match.

The 30-year-old was one of Arsenal's mainstay players during their title push last season, and has continued in that same vain over 23/24; starting three out of their opening four top flight encounters.

Partey arguably would've started the game against United last Sunday, but his knock meant the player had to watch on from the sidelines.

Now, journalist Charles Watts has shared some news on the African's situation, taking to his YouTube channel with what he's heard.

According to the reliable reporter, Partey could be out for quite some time, and it is believed his injury could be a muscle-related issue in the upper part of his leg.

Watts explained:

“[Partey] obviously missed the game at the weekend with that injury he picked up in training just before the Manchester United game.

“Sort of a muscle injury at the top of his leg, kind of groin stroke, thigh – I haven’t had it nailed down exactly what the issue is.

“But I have been told that six weeks is definitely the sort of timeframe that Arsenal and Thomas Partey and his people are looking towards.”

How good is Thomas Partey?

The former Atletico Madrid star was a crucial member of Arteta's squad over 22/23; ranking among their top five best performers by average match rating per 90 (WhoScored).

He also made more successful tackles per 90 than any other Arsenal player in the top flight that season, with pundit Nigel Winterburn calling him "so important".

"I think [Thomas] Partey has been so important," said the Gunners icon.

"If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries.

“But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

Meanwhile, La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong has also called Partey a "sensational player".

After this international break, the games will come thick and fast for Arsenal as they battle on four fronts. A player of Partey's experience and quality will be invaluable - once he returns to the fold.