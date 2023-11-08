One Arsenal player has "already" told Mikel Arteta's side that he wants to leave in January, according to reports this week.

Arsenal plotting 2024 transfer moves

The Gunners could reportedly take to the transfer market yet again in 2024, coming after they spent over £200 million on a quartet of major signings in the summer window. Declan Rice, David Raya, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber put pen to paper on moves to Arsenal, with both Rice and Raya going to become star regulars at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder and shot-stopper have played key roles in their new side's promising start to the Premier League season, with Arsenal looking likely to challenge for the title again.

However, there are certain areas of the squad Arteta apparently wants to address in the new year in order to provide a boost. Arsenal are eyeing Brentford striker Ivan Toney as an option, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is also of interest to the north Londoners. Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz has been linked as well, coming after his failed 2022 move.

Thomas Partey tells Arsenal he wants to leave

Their interest in a new midfielder comes as particularly intriguing, especially since they're already pretty well stocked with the likes of Rice and Thomas Partey.

However, according to reports this week, it is believed the former Atletico Madrid star may actually be eyeing up a mid-season exit. Indeed, as per TUTTOmercatoWEB, Partey has "already" told Arsenal that he wants to quit the club in January.

The 30-year-old has found his way onto the transfer target list of Juventus, but they're by no means clear favourites to sign him. TMW claim Partey is actually waiting on other proposals from the Premier League and La Liga before deciding where he wants to go. Juve directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna were in London this week to set up appointments over for transfer summits, potentially including Partey, while they also have their eyes on Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Ghanaian has suffered from various fitness issues this season but has been described as a "super important" player by Arteta when he's fit and available.

“Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me and we want him to be in the team,” said Arteta on Partey.

“They can play together [he and Rice]. That was in my plans – if you want to improve the squad and have more quality we need players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places. It’s something we haven’t had in the last few years.

“We want to improve that and that’s why we brought in Declan as well. Every time I spoke to him [Partey] and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us.”

Thomas Partey strengths Passing Aerial duels Long shots Dribbling Tackling Concentration

If Partey can regain his fitness and fight his way back into the Arsenal team before January, it will only give Arteta a bigger dilemma over the player's future given he apparently intends to quit.