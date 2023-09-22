TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned a "dangerous" team decision from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash with Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

This Sunday, both Arteta and high-flying new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou go head-to-head in what will be the most fiercely-contested north London derby for quite some time. Both sides are entering the match on a real hot streak; remaining unbeaten over their opening five Premier League games, though in slightly differing fashion.

Arsenal have had to display the mentality of champions; having clinched narrow wins against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Everton despite not being at their best.

Spurs, meanwhile, have showcased their new brand of exciting, attack-minded football under Postecoglou; bagging 13 league goals while standing out as the division's third-most potent scorers overall.

Only in-form Brighton and European champions Man City can boast more goals against than the Lilywhites - a stat Arteta will be very aware of going into the game. Regardless, the feeling around both clubs is one of real positivity, and it will be very, very interesting to see if either side can hand a real blow to the other by dealing an end to their unbeaten streak.

Arsenal team news

In their last two matches, Arteta has made one questionable call in the goalkeeping department. Former number one Aaron Ramsdale had started every single league game for Arsenal since March 2022, but that impressive run ended last weekend against Everton when summer signing David Raya was handed the nod.

Raya retained his place for Arsenal during their 4-0 win over PSG Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday, with the Spaniard saying Ramsdale will have to fight for his place.

"That's his choice, it's not my choice," said Raya on Arteta's decision to drop Ramsdale. "If Aaron comes back in he needs to fight for the team and to win games.

"I think it's the first time that two top goalies are on the same team. That's just part of football now. The gaffer wants two top players for each position and that's what we have to work with."

Given Ramsdale hadn't previously set a foot wrong, Arteta's call has been questioned by sections of the media, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard even publicly praising Arsenal's keeper and reminding everyone of his quality.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbanlahor, who regularly appears on talkSPORT, has now moved to slam Arteta's goalkeeping decision ahead of the Spurs game this weekend.

“The dangerous thing Arteta is doing by rotating his keepers is risking them not being up to speed," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider. “One of them is going to be out of rhythm. If they were playing in the Europa League, I could see it – but the Champions League is so tough.

“Let’s face it, I think everyone agrees. Raya is going to be the number one, and Ramsdale is going to be the number two. The majority of the games, come the end of the season – I’m sure Raya will have played 75% of the games – no matter what Arteta says.”