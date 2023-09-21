Some worrying team news has come out of Arsenal ahead of their crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, with a key player set to miss out.

Arsenal vs Tottenham preview

Mikel Arteta's side, after battling with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, will now take on arch rivals Spurs in the north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal head into the contest in good stead, having won four out of their opening five league games with top flight victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United and Everton.

Arteta's men remain unbeaten despite not being at full throttle; grinding out a narrow three points against the likes of Forest, Palace and Everton.

However, Tottenham enter the contest on a similar run of form and the feeling around Ange Postecoglou's tenure is one of much promise.

Spurs are also yet to taste defeat in the league this season, with Postecoglou's brand of exciting, attack-minded football on display for all to see.

The Lilywhites convincingly beat Bournemouth, Man United and Burnley prior to the international break and displayed real character to see off Sheffield United in the dying seconds of added time last weekend,

This match comes as, arguably, one of the most interesting head-to-heads between the two sides in recent memory.

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Arteta has been without a fair few key players lately, including summer signing Jurrien Timber, who suffered an ACL injury on the opening day against Forest.

Arsenal's boss described it as a "huge blow" at the time, with Timber not expected back until far after the new year.

Another player currently sidelined is Mohamed Elneny, who is apparently in the latter stages of his rehab.

“He’s in a good place, obviously it’s been a while and it’s been a very significant injury, but I think he's in the latter stages of that rehab process," said Arteta ahead of PSV.

“He’s been training for almost two weeks with the team and he is in a good place. It’s always great to have him around.”

The Evening Standard, sharing news on Thomas Partey's situation, have an update on the Ghanaian on top of the aforementioned duo.

He will certainly miss Tottenham, as that has come too soon in this stage of his recovery, with the outlet estimating his return date to be around October time.

Partey was a key player for Arsenal last term, standing out as one of their best-performing players per 90 while making 33 appearances.

How good is Thomas Partey?

The midfielder has been praised for his defensive work in the middle of the park.

Partey, who averaged more tackles per match than any of his Gunners teammates in the league last season, was called a "monster" player earlier this year by members of the press.

"Thomas Partey is a defensive monster and controller," wrote journalist Abdu Dilshan Wasike on X in January.

"Usually clubs are partnering 2 players with one of each to have this attribute in their midfield. Arsenal have both qualities in 1 player. He is the best six (6) in the league. MoTM against Newcastle"

It will be a huge boost for Arteta to have Partey back next month, but he will be missed against Spurs this weekend.