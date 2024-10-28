Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a January move to sign a new forward as they look to find cover for Bukayo Saka in a season that is threatening to expose some gaps in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal drop more points and suffer more injuries

Despite taking the lead twice, Arsenal were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, his first for the club, were cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk and a late strike from Mohamed Salah.

The result leaves Arsenal five points off the pace set by Premier League champions and leaders Manchester City, and four points behind Liverpool, though they have still only lost once in their opening nine games.

Worse still, Arsenal seemed to pick up yet more squad problems. Centre-back Gabriel was forced off just before the hour mark with a problem, while the returning Jurrien Timber was also taken off fourteen minutes from time, five minutes before Salah exploited his absence to draw Arne Slot's side level.

It came amid Saka already facing a race for fitness, which he won, while Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu both lost their battles to feature and captain Martin Odegaard rermains sidelined with an ankle injury, though there is hope that he will return before the international break.

They will be boosted by the return of William Saliba from suspension when they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park next Saturday lunchtime, but defeat against the Magpies could see them eight points off the early pace, a gap that they may struggle to make up against the winning machine that is Manchester City.

Arsenal tipped for January signing

Now, former Manchester United scout turned transfer insider Mick Brown has claimed that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign an attacking reinforcement as early as January, in the form of Brentford's in-form man Bryan Mbeumo.

The Brentford star has stepped seamlessly into the gap left at the G-Tech stadium left by Ivan Toney, and scored twice against Ipswich Town to take his tally for the season to eight, a record only bettered by Erling Haaland in the Premier League.

Speaking 18 months ago, Thomas Frank was full of praise for his "fantastic" striker: "He has grown more and more to be a key player for us. He works so hard, he’s a fantastic pressing player and can score goals and get assists, but maybe lacked enough goals. He works very hard on his finishing."

Premier League top goalscorers Erling Haaland 11 Bryan Mbeumo 8 Cole Palmer 7 Chris Wood 7 Mo Salah 6 Nicolas Jackson 6 Danny Welbeck 6

And, as per Brown, that has caught Arsenal's attention.

“I’ve heard Arsenal have been looking at him,” he told Football Insider. “I can see that move being a possibility. Mbeumo could provide that [Cover for Saka], but they also like the fact that he can play across the front three and provide cover behind the striker too.

However, he admitted that a January move looks complex, and that the 25-year-old may be one more for the future transfer windows rather than the one immediately ahead.

"I don’t think Brentford would entertain an offer in the middle of the season, but he could be one to watch next summer.”

Any move would likely be pricey in January, with Mbeumo still having 18 months to run on his £45,000 a week deal in Hounslow, though the summer could see a more affordable deal available as Brentford look to avoid losing their newfound talisman for nothing.

And the Gunners would likely face significant competitiion, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Liverpool all linked with the Cameroonian forward. Arsenal have also been linked with a move to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo as they seek cover for Saka, but will any signing help them catch City this season?