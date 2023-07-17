Whilst pre-season is a time to gain match fitness, and ensure that everything is tactically where it needs to be and at the level required, it is also a time for players to enjoy each other's company and gel as a team.

Of course, players can't enjoy themselves too much, though we're sure there are stories from the past of certain individuals doing exactly that on a pre-season tour, but it's always nice noticing the relaxed mood of a squad before the intensity of a campaign gets underway.

From an Arsenal perspective, summers don't get much better. So far, they've welcomed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, whilst also extending the contract of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, who all seem more than happy at the North London club.

In recent footage of the players getting off the plane, Aaron Ramsdale and Saliba showed the feel-good mood around the Arsenal camp, hilariously imitating a salute to the pilot.

William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale salute pilot

As you can see from the footage, the duo, in another life, may have made ideal Queen's guards at Buckingham Palace, with Ramsdale saluting and Saliba standing tall and puffing out his chest.

For good measure, Ramsdale goes in for one salute as the pilot approaches, before adding one more as he walks past. The goalkeeper was certainly keen to get his point across.

As you can see from the footage, the Arsenal squad is certainly relaxed ahead of the season, which starts with the visit of Nottingham Forest on August 12.

First, though, the Gunners must navigate their way through a pre-season of fixtures, which includes games against Manchester United, Barcelona, and AS Monaco, before squaring off against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

After welcoming Havertz, Timber and Rice this summer, Arsenal's transfer window may be done for now when it comes to big-name arrivals. The key from here may well be parting ways with deadwood and selling other assets for good money.

The Gunners have already waved goodbye to Granit Xhaka, and, according to The Athletic, Rob Holding could yet be on the move this summer. Meanwhile, the future of Folarin Balogun remains in question.

The young striker had a standout season on loan at Reims in the last campaign, battling for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot with the likes of Kylian Mbappe. Scoring 21 league goals in total, the American could yet play a role under Mikel Arteta.

Back in the Champions League next season, the Gunners will need as much squad depth as possible to compete on all fronts. The last thing they'll want to do is go out with a whimper on their return to the European stage.

After competing for the Premier League title last time out, too, Arsenal will undoubtedly want to go one better by securing the silverware in what could be a year to remember in North London.

They've certainly made statement signings so far this summer, and with such a relaxed and competitive squad, anything is possible.

