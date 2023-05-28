Members of the media praised midfielder Granit Xhaka for his brilliant final day contribution on what could be his final game for Arsenal.

Arsenal stroll to victory

The Premier League side missed out on their first league title in nearly 20 years, with Man City beating them to the punch, but that didn't stop Mikel Arteta's side from putting on a show as they thrashed Wolves this afternoon.

Arsenal didn't take long to open the scoring, with Xhaka scoring inside the first 12 minutes and netting another one just a few moments later.

The Switzerland international's multiple final day goals come as a fairytale, specifically because he could well be leaving this summer for Bayer Leverkusen according to multiple reliable sources.

The Bundesliga side are pushing to secure a deal for Xhaka and today's comfortable victory over Wolves may be his last ever appearance for Arsenal.

Supporters were filmed singing his name during and before kick off, with the 30-year-old's strikes today putting the cherry on top of a sweet potential farewell for him.

Members of the media fittingly paid tribute, with journalists Sam Dean (The Telegraph) and Buchi Laba (Wazobia FM, Kenya) saying this on the Swiss:

Weighing in on the praise for Xhaka, other reporters had this to say, with Simon Collings of The Evening Standard drawing attention to the fact Arsenal paid just £13 million to originally sign the player - a figure some would consider a steal.

Who is Granit Xhaka?

Signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka has gone on to amass nearly 300 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Xhaka is also a hero at international level, becoming a centurion with Switzerland, yet reports suggest he has now played his last game in north London.

If Leverkusen secure a summer deal for him, they could be getting a player of both real quality and experience.