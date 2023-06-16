Arsenal have been linked to a La Liga gem as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The transfer window officially opened on Wednesday, allowing clubs to manipulate their squads in preparation for the new season in August.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of talent already this summer, with the latest name having the potential to be an upgrade for a star expected to depart.

What’s the latest on Nico Williams to Arsenal?

As reported by 90min earlier this week, Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is a player of interest for Arsenal.

The report follows the narrative of Aston Villa’s push for the winger, with mention of the Gunners being a club that have ‘appreciated’ the player as well as the understanding that they are ‘keeping close tabs’ on his situation.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£43m) in place at his current club.

What could Nico Williams offer to Arsenal?

Lauded as “extremely dangerous” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Spaniard has excelled since graduating from Athletic's academy in 2021.

Deployed predominantly as a right-winger, Williams could prove to be a huge asset to Arteta’s side in years to come by competing with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for a starting spot.

While Saka’s form has made his place virtually untouchable, the forward could help implement a higher quality of depth in the squad - forcing Nicolas Pepe even further out of the picture in the process.

The Ivory Coast international spent the past season on loan at OGC Nice, making the switch back to Ligue 1 last summer in a bid to relocate his form.

As reported by Sam Hill via football.london, the 28-year-old is ‘no longer’ in the Spaniard’s plans, with the report of the understanding that Arsenal have made ‘plans’ over the potential termination of his contract.

With the £72m forward looking unlikely to feature for Arsenal again, the club could recruit a worthy replacement in Williams, who has excelled Pepe this season in their respective leagues.

When comparing the two via FBref based on their 2022/23 performances, it’s clear to see that the Gunners could snatch a clear upgrade on the £140k-per-week dud.

The Spaniard averaged 5.90 progressive carries per 90 this campaign, placing him in the top 4% of those in his position across Europe's top 5 leagues, with Pepe averaging just 2.77 per 90 at Nice.

The 20-year-old also excelled in terms of successful take-ons via FBref, averaging 2.81 per 90 to the Ivory Coast international’s 2.05 per 90, highlighting why he has been identified as having significant strengths in dribbling by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

While the two scored the same number of goals with six, Williams has also provided four assists, showing the expansion of his game and level of performance at a tender age.

At just 20 years old, Arsenal could sign a player for the future in the Spaniard, who would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Pepe, who has failed to make things tick in north London.