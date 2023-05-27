Arsenal will hold talks with loanee Nicolas Pepe this summer once he returns from Ligue 1 outfit Nice to discuss his next steps, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Nicolas Pepe?

As per Football London, Pepe could see his contract at Arsenal ripped up this summer if he doesn't attract interest in his services from elsewhere.

Ladbrokes via METRO cite that former Gunners full-back Emmanuel Eboue has pleaded with Arteta to give club-record £73 million signing Pepe a chance next season, stating: "Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have had unbelievable seasons, and you know the manager is going to stick with those two players out wide, so Pepe has to work hard when he comes back. He needs to work harder than Martinelli and Saka. I don’t see Mikel Arteta changing those two wingers, so Pepe needs to force himself into Arteta’s thoughts and plans. I’d be really happy to see him at Arsenal next season, though. And I ask that Arteta gives him a chance."

In 2022/23, the Ivorian has made 28 appearances in all competitions for loan club Nice, registering eight goals and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Earlier this year, The Sun claimed that Nice had expressed an interest in signing Pepe permanently in the forthcoming transfer window; however, they haven't indicated that they would be willing to pay a transfer fee for his services.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that another loan move may be on the cards for Pepe this summer.

Brown told FFC: "If the best they can get him is another loan move, it's possible they do that instead. A lot of this depends on how desperate the player is to leave really and start afresh. I think they'll have talks in the summer and then decide where to go from there once they've heard what Pepe wants to do."

Should Arsenal cut ties with Nicolas Pepe in the summer?

In all likelihood, it doesn't look as if Pepe has a feasible way back into the Arsenal starting lineup next term and it may make sense for both parties to go in their separate directions.

WhoScored shows that the 27-year-old has been a key threat for Nice in attack this season and has managed an average of 2.6 shots per match in Ligue 1, demonstrating his ability to trouble opposition backlines.

FBRef also indicate that Pepe has been able to provide plenty of chances for his teammates in 2022/23, having successfully carried out 85 shot-creating actions.

In his time as an Arsenal player, Pepe enjoyed decent success in terms of goal contribution numbers despite inconsistencies in his performances in north London, netting 21 times and providing 27 assists in 112 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, his career at the Emirates looks to have come to an end and he will likely move on this summer either permanently or on a loan basis.