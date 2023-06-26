Arsenal are reportedly interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, as the Gunners aim to bolster their midfield this summer.

The narrative of the Gunners’ transfer window so far has been the destination of Declan Rice, who West Ham have rejected two bids from the north Londoners for.

Mikel Arteta’s quest for reinforcements in central midfield doesn’t end with the Englishman, with Barella rumoured to also be on the radar.

Italian outlet FC Inter News reported earlier this week that Inter are expecting ‘two very important offers’ from Manchester United and Arsenal in the ‘coming days’.

The 26-year-old is contracted to I Nerazzurri until 2026, after signing an extension in 2021, with a separate report from Calcio Mercato Web claiming that a price of €50m (£44m) could see them part ways with the midfielder.

What could Nicolo Barella offer to Arsenal?

While the ongoing saga between the Gunners and Rice is twisting and turning, the prospect remains an exciting one should the 24-year-old opt to move to the north of the capital. Although on paper Barella may well seem like an alternative, the thought of the two actually potentially playing together is a mouthwatering one.

Indeed, with Granit Xhaka almost certainly departing and rumours of Thomas Partey’s potential exit, Arteta will look to recruit in central midfield this summer, leaving plenty to the imagination of just how the Gunners could line up next season.

There’s no denying that Rice and Barella are two outstanding individuals, so just imagine what they could achieve playing as a duo in the engine room at the Emirates.

Hailed as a “little warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the midfielder played an integral role in Inter’s phenomenal season that saw them reach the Champions League final and secure a third-place finish in Serie A.

Equipped to do the jobs of a deep midfielder, the Italian produced in the final third as well, scoring six and assisting six in 35 league appearances, as per FBref, popping up as a complete box-to-box midfielder.

The two talents are deployed in similar positions to similar effect, however, their slight differences suggest that they could fuse to create a monstrous pivot in Arteta’s midfield.

As highlighted by their numbers, both players enjoy being on the ball in transitioning play in midfield, as shown by Rice averaging 58.7 attempted passes to Barella’s 50.14 per 90, as well as recording an average of 6.60 progressive passes to the Italian’s 6.62 per 90.

Rice excels slightly more in his defensive duties, as relayed through an average of 2.17 tackles per 90 to the 26-year-old’s 1.80, recording an average of a win rate of 58% of his total duels to the Serie A ace’s 55%.

Barella’s presence in the final third could be the icing on the cake for the duo, adding an attacking outlet to the pivot to balance Rice’s slight defensive expertise, best shown by the positions he takes up in order to be on the receiving end of a progressive pass.

The Inter maestro averaged 4.97 progressive passes received per 90 over the past year, with the Englishman only recording an average of 1.03 per 90, highlighting the impact he could provide to the potential pair.

With the transfer window changing every day, only time will tell if Arteta can land his targets, however, there is little to doubt that they could unleash a searing partnership in Arsenal’s midfield.