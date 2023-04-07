Mention Robin van Persie's name around the Emirates Stadium and you're likely to be greeted with several insults from Arsenal fans.

The flying Dutchman was an imperious figure for the Gunners down the years, notably scoring 132 times for the Londoners, 37 of which came in one scintillating season.

Unfortunately, trophies were few and far between for the striker who was eventually signed by Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United where typically, he won the Premier League in his debut campaign.

Why did Van Persie leave Arsenal?

The now-retired attacker was loved by Arsenal fans but found his reputation and legacy in tatters after joining Ferguson at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Van Persie is now deeply hated by those at the Emirates and when you consider the manner in which he left, you can hardly blame them.

Strangely, the former Netherlands international issued the club with several demands in order to keep him in north London. Ultimately, they weren't met as the 39-year-old continues to blame the Gunners for his departure several years on.

Speaking of disagreements with then-CEO Ivan Gazidis, the striker once said: "After many conversations, it became clear that we had different ideas about the club.

"I had seven points where I thought Arsenal could improve and, in my opinion, those seven points, they should start dealing with those straightaway to compete with the best teams."

You could argue that Van Persie had a point. At that period in Arsenal's history, their ambition was being questioned and rightly so considering a nine-year trophy drought.

However, that probably wasn't the best way of going about negotiating a contract renewal.

Either way, Arsenal have now moved on. There is a renewed vibrancy about the north Londoners whose culture shift in the last 18 months or so has been stark.

Very few can question their ambition now, not even Van Persie. In fact, every member of this squad are now likely to leave with a greater legacy than the Dutchman, even including those who often sit on the sidelines.

Who has a better Arsenal legacy than Van Persie?

The fact of the matter is that several Arsenal players do. Yet, if we're looking for those in a similar position, it's safe to say the hard-working Eddie Nketiah could depart the club with a better status than Van Persie will ever have back at N5.

That will, of course, depend on the outcome of this season, but if the forward helps fire Mikel Arteta's men to a first Premier League title since the Invincibles, he will be celebrated as a hero.

The England U21 international has had to play second fiddle for much of the campaign, despite being handed the number 14 shirt and rewarded with a bumper £100k-per-week contract.

Gabriel Jesus was signed and as such, the Brazilian was ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order. Rightly so too, with the former Manchester City star scoring five times and registering six assists prior to the World Cup.

Unfortunately, the 5 foot 9 hotshot picked up an injury during that tournament in Qatar, meaning that Nketiah was the man of the moment in the new year.

There was notable concern that thhe Hale End graduate would not be able to fill the boots of Jesus but he was superb in the opening few months of the year, notably scoring twice, including the late winner, in the 3-2 triumph over Manchester United.

That moment could still prove decisive in the title race with his four Premier League goals this term pivotal while his Brazilian colleague was on the sidelines.

His numbers aren't extraordinary this season but at a crucial moment in the campaign, Nketiah came up trumps and could prove to be a key reason behind Arsenal's title success, should they go on to be crowned champions.

Since that win over United, a lack of form and injury has dampened the attacker's campaign. Following on from that January win over United, the 23-year-old has even been dubbed "terrible" by writer Kyle Bonn due to his finishing.

In truth, the young striker still lacks that real cutting edge to take him to the next level. The mere presence of Jesus has clearly already made Arsenal a better team but few should forget just how big an asset Arsenal's number 14 was at the beginning of the year.

Once all is said and done, he will likely leave London behind with a bigger legacy than some of the superstars before him. After all, he may well have a Premier League winner's medal to boast about.