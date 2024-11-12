Arsenal have been left frustrated by Raheem Sterling since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, it has been reported this week, with the Chelsea loanee yet to impress in red and white.

Sterling yet to excite in Arsenal colours

Raheem Sterling's deadline day move from Chelsea to Arsenal was seen as something of a coup by some in north London. Joining on loan with Chelsea paying a significant portion of the attacker's wages, he arrived as an experienced Premier League player who was already used to working under Mikel Arteta from the pair's time at Manchester City.

However, it hasn't worked out for either party as yet, with Sterling starting just two Premier League games and yet to get off the mark for his new side in England's top tier, though he registered a goal and an assist in a 5-1 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

The lack of minutes is even more concerning for Arsenal when their stuttering start to the season is taken into account, with Sterling not trusted to play a major role in Premier League games despite both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling to find form, while he has also not been trusted to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka despite his ability to play on either flank.

Raheem Sterling's Arsenal career so far Appearances 8 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes per goal/assist 83

Now, it has been reported that Arsenal are less than happy with the forward.

Arsenal concerned about Sterling

That comes as former scout Mick Brown has claimed that Arsenal are unhappy with Raheem Sterling's performances in training since his arrival, something that is threatening to derail his loan spell. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown revealed that the Gunners have "some concerns" and that his performances on a day to day basis haven't been "completely up to scratch".

“I know there are some concerns about him,” he explained. “It’s an interesting one with Sterling, because they bailed him out of Chelsea when he was set to be cut adrift from the squad there.

“Getting him on loan was seen as a real coup because Chelsea are still paying most of his wages.

“But when they’re looking for results he doesn’t come on. That points to some clear issues behind the scenes, and I’ve heard his training might not be completely up to scratch.

“We know Arteta demands a certain level from his players and isn’t scared to leave them out if they aren’t meeting his expectations. I think it’s a pretty damning sign that, even with their injuries and issues up front, he’s hardly played aside from cup games.

“They’ve been in need of a consistent winger and he still can’t get a game at the moment.”

Arsenal will be hoping that the international break gives both parties the chance to rectify the situation, with the Gunners already nine points adrift of Sterling's former club Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and in danger of dropping out of the title race entirely.