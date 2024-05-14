Arsenal now appear favourites to sign a £60 million striker for manager Mikel Arteta, coming after they contacted his agents in pursuit of a deal.

Arteta hoping for Tottenham favour as Arsenal chase title

Both the Gunners and Man City are in equally imperious form heading into the final day, with the duo winning their last five Premier League games and showing absolutely no sign of letting up.

Arsenal currently top the table after their 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, courtesy of Leandro Trossard's tap-in at the near post after 20 minutes, but they're still relying on a slip up from Pep Guardiola's side to stand any chance of clinching their first domestic crown in two decades.

The Sky Blues are usually unstoppable at this stage of the campaign, but Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for replicating that air of invincibility lately. Arteta's men are right on City's heels, and ironically, arch north London rivals Tottenham could do them a major favour this evening.

Arsenal's last five league games Man City's last five league games Man United 0-1 Arsenal Fulham 0-4 Man City Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Man City 5-1 Wolves Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Brighton 0-4 Man City Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Man City 5-1 Luton Town

Interestingly, Guardiola is yet to taste a league win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since Spurs moved to their state of the art new ground, but they did manage a 1-0 victory there in the FA Cup earlier this season. Despite potentially helping Arsenal, Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou insists his side will go all out to get a result, especially since Champions League football is still on the cards for them.

"You think the majority of our fans are not going to want us to win? I don't see it that way. I think the majority of our fans will create the atmosphere they always create at our games," said Postecoglou on their clash with Man City.

"We've got a game of football to win and that's what we'll try to do. Man City haven't won it yet and if you think they have, then it becomes an issue because we're rolling out a red carpet for them and I'm not going to do that."

Amid this dramatic end to the season for Arsenal, and one which could have a fairytale ending if all goes to plan, sporting director Edu is already laying out transfer plans for next season.

Fabrizio Romano backs that Arsenal will sign an "important" new striker this summer as part of their strategy for 2024/2025, regardless of whether they do end this season as champions.

One forward who's been repeatedly linked is Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands ace called "fantastic" and a striker who "has everything" by AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

TEAMtalk have an update on their pursuit this week, and they claim Arteta's side have already approached his agents. They add that Arsenal are in a "strong position" to sign Zirkzee this summer, mainly because, if he leaves Bologna, a move to England is seen as most likely.

Man United are also in the mix, but the 22-year-old is keen to play Champions League football and Erik ten Hag's side cannot offer that. Arsenal can, though, which makes them "best placed" to complete a deal for the £60 million forward as things stand.