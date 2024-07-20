Arsenal have been approached over signing a £202,000-per-week Barcelona star, with the player now said to be keen on making a Premier League move.

Arsenal targeting new attacking signings for Arteta

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are in the market for new attacking options, as widely reported, with the Gunners looking to challenge Man City for the title in a third-successive race.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz scored a combined 51 goals between them in all competitions last season, but north London transfer chiefs want alternative options to the trio who can provide a similar injection of quality.

Arteta personally prefers Arsenal sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as one option, while other star names like Wolves winger Pedro Neto have also been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 via BBC Sport

There are problems in regards to a potential move for Williams as well, with reliable journalist Charles Watts saying his extortionate wage demands could prove to be a serious roadblock, despite Arsenal's admiration for him.

“Arsenal are admirers of the 21-year-old, but so are plenty of other of the top clubs across Europe and that interest is only going to increase as the tournament goes on,” Watts said.

“On paper, the release clause of around £50million for Williams looks a very appealing one, but as far as I’m aware it’s not as simple as that. You have to remember that release clauses in Spain have to be paid in full and that makes deals very expensive as clubs can’t spread the transfer fee out over the length of the contract like they usually do.

“But in Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue. Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates.

“So Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer. Arsenal are good payers, but they have a wage bill that they have worked hard to get in check in recent years. So they won’t do anything stupid and undo that hard work."

Arsenal been approached over signing Raphinha from Barcelona

Now, it appears another big-name winger, who could be an alternative to Williams and Neto, comes in the form of Barcelona star Raphinha.

The £202,000-per-week attacker bagged 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Catalans last season, and Arsenal have been approached over signing Raphinha as he sets his sights on a move to England. That is according to HITC, who claim Chelsea have been approached as well.

“I like him a lot,” said Graeme Souness On Raphinha in 2021, during the players time at Leeds.

"Our football, as we know, is different to everyone else’s. And he’s handled it easily. Anyone who dribbles gets you on the edge of your seat. He can do that, and he can deliver, AND he can score goals. I think this boy’s extremely talented. He’s quick and he understands the game.

"It’s alright having people who can dribble, and get you on the edge of your seat, but he delivers in every sense.“