As good as Arsenal have been this season, the Gunners have still lacked a clinical goalscorer to lead the line, which could once again cost them the Premier League title to force their hand in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal's struggles in the frontline can be summed up by taking a look at two of their biggest games in recent history, a 0-0 draw against Manchester City and a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich to crash out of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate. When Mikel Arteta needed goals, none of his forwards stepped up to be clincial.

It's a problem that those at The Emirates are seemingly looking to solve, however, with links emerging to the likes of Ivan Toney, though it remains to be seen whether the Brentford striker completes a move. If it's not Toney though, then it could be Viktor Gyokeres, who has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season at Sporting CP.

Both options could prove to be wise choices, but reports suggest that the Gunners are now turning their attention back towards a long-term target. According to Tuttosport, Arsenal are back in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic in a deal that would be worth €60m (£51m) this summer. The Gunners will be cautious over suffering rejection once more though, after the Serbian broke Arsenal hearts and denied a move before he joined Juventus in January of 2022.

Now back on Arsenal's radar, Vlahovic could get the chance to put a slightly inconsistent period at Juventus to bed and finally complete a move to the Premier League. It's there that the forward would have the chance to quickly become the difference-maker and complete the task that Jesus is currently failing to more than earn his reported €12m-a-year (£200k per-week) wage demands.

"Ridiculous" Vlahovic is more clinical than Jesus

Where Vlahovic's move may leave Jesus is anyone's guess at this stage, with the Brazilian desperately seeking a return to goalscoring form before the summer transfer window arrives. Depth is never a bad thing for a club in Arsenal's position, however, and going from few reliable options in front of goal to a number of capable players would be the key to any success on all fronts next season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Dusan Vlahovic Gabriel Jesus Goals 16 4 Assists 4 3 Expected Goals 15.5 6.2 Key Passes 24 26 Successful Take-ons 15 33

Vlahovic would certainly be welcomed as a player with the quality to play in the Premier League too, with Micah Richards telling BBC Radio Five Live via The Independent in 2021: “I have watched him a couple of times now. He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Arsenal will be hoping that proves to be the case if they finally land their long-term target this summer and put an end to their striker woes.