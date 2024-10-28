Arsenal are big admirers of a man who could finally fill the gap in Mikel Arteta's squad that he intended Mohammed Kudus to occupy, it has been claimed.

Arsenal missed out on Kudus

In 2023, West Ham announced the signing of Kudus from Ajax, but it could have been very different. Arsenal and Chelsea were both interested in signing the Ghanaian, Kudus later confirmed, as they looked to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

"It's true they were in contact", Kudus explained. "But when West Ham came it moved fast and I made my decision based on speaking to people around the club, their project and how they see me as a player.

"I made the decision based on my gut feeling. That's how I make my decisions. Whatever the ramifications are, I take it upon myself."

One of the major draws for Mikel Arteta was Kudus's versatility, with the 24-year-old able to play in central midfield, on the wing or even as a lone striker, all of which he did to good effect at Ajax and which attracted the attention on Mikel Arteta as well as David Moyes.

He has enjoyed a strong start to his Premier League career too, grabbing ten goals and six assists in 41 outings for the Hammers and attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

However, he will not come cheap, with a release clause believed to be around £85m in his contract at the Hammers, suggesting that perhaps for Arsenal that particular ship has sailed. Now, they could have found a younger alternative.

Arsenal big admirers of "difference maker"

That comes as Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are one of two sides chasing impressive Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish international penned a new £59,000 a week deal in Turin in August, and has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign under Thiago Motta.

He came off the bench to score twice and rescue a draw in their most recent outing against Inter Milan, a cameo that led Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig to hail the 19-year-old a "difference maker" on X.

His form has caught the attention of both Liverpool and Arsenal, and the report claims the Gunners are "big admirers of Yildiz and would be keen to sign someone of his profile to take the burden off Bukayo Saka".

Still just 19-years-old, the Turkish international would be an expensive addition but would offer a decade of potentially top level football to whoever managed to lure him away from Juventus. He would also likely be cheaper than Kudus, and, listed among "similar players" to the Ghanaian on stat-site FBref, it is easy to see why.

Also capable of playing in midfield or on the left-wing, both have started the season in similar fashion.

Mohammed Kudus vs Kenan Yildiz 24/25 Mohammed Kudus Kenan Yildiz Appearances 8 9 Pass Accuracy 81.9% 82.5% Shots on target per 90 1.36 0.71 Progressive carries per 90 5 5.29 Carries into the penalty area per 90 2.3 2.29 Shot creating actions per 90 3.4 3 Successful take on % 50% 48%

Having missed out on Kudus, would Yildiz be the perfect piece for Mikel Arteta's side in the seasons to come?