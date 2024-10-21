Arsenal have joined the race to sign an exciting midfield star in 2025 as they look to continue their push for an elusive Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's unbeaten start over

Arsenal's third red card in eight Premier League games finally came back to haunt them as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, ending their unbeaten start to the season. Goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert in the second half were enough for the Cherries to record a famous win, after William Saliba saw red in the first half for a last-man foul on the halfway line.

Though Arsenal fans are keen to point out the inconsistency in decisions, their red card record so far this season will need improving if they have any chance of lifting the Premier League trophy in May, 20 years on from their last success.

Red Cards in the Premier League 2024/25 Arsenal 3 Nottingham Forest 2 Southampton 2 Six teams 1

Wins for rivals Manchester City and Liverpool compounded the misery for Arteta's side, who now sit three points behind the former and four points behind Arne Slot's Reds. It makes their home tie against Liverpool all the more important, for which they will certainly be without William Saliba and likely to remain without Martin Odegaard, who continues to recover from an ankle injury picked up on international duty.

With the injury to the Norwegian, the Gunners have looked a shadow of their best selves, having sold Emile Smith Rowe and loaned out Fabio Vieira in the summer, while young talent Ethan Nwaneri is clearly not yet fully trusted by Arteta despite a series of impressive cameos. It means that a solution for future issues will need to be found, and now the Gunners may have found one.

Arsenal join race for talent with "huge future"

That is according to CaughtOffside, who claim that the Gunners have joined a growing queue of clubs showing a strong interest in RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh. The 20-year-old has already made 14 appearances for the Israeli national team, and has enjoyed a fine start to the new season in Austria. In seven outings, he has managed five goals and two assists from midfield, building on his 22 goal contributions in 2023-24.

He has been dubbed as a player with a "huge future" by Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, who added that he is "one of Salzburg's biggest jewels".

As per the report, Arsenal are "showing strong interest" in the youngster, who is also wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

Though there will be a tussle for his signature, it is claimed that Salzburg are "prepared to listen to offers in the region of €35m" (£29m) and that the player himself is "open to a move to the Premier League", which could encourage the Gunners.