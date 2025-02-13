Arsenal are believed to be in pole position to sign an £83 million striker, even ahead of European champions Real Madrid, as things stand - with manager Mikel Arteta recently finding out the hard way that his side need further options up front.

Arsenal lose Kai Havertz for the rest of the season

Star striker Kai Havertz, in some terrible news for the Gunners, is set to miss the rest of this 2024/2025 campaign after tearing his hamstring on a warm-weather training trip to Dubai.

Havertz joins Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table for the remainder of this campaign, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also not expected back until March as Arteta attempts to navigate a selection crisis in attack.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

The 25-year-old had scored 15 goals and registered a further five assists in all competitions, but Arteta must now find a solution to cope with Havertz's absence. Raheem Sterling can play as a makeshift striker when required, and the previously out-of-favour Englishman could be about to see a lot more match action.

With Arsenal also seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, the odds are stacked against Arteta's side in terms of domestic glory this season, with Emirates Stadium chiefs already having one eye on 2025/2026.

They'll be eager to ensure that the north Londoners do not find themselves in this precarious position next campaign when it comes to shortages in attack, with RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko firmly on their transfer shortlist.

Arsenal favourites to sign RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko

Sesko rejected a proposal to join Arsenal last summer, instead deciding to sign a contract extension, on the condition of a "gentlemen's agreement" that he can leave this year or 2026.

Now, German news outlet SportBILD, via Sport Witness, claim Arsenal are the "hottest contender" to sign Sesko this summer - above Real, Bayern Munich and other big-name sides.

Despite reports of a £65 million release clause, the news website reports that this isn't a fixed clause, and Leipzig will hold out for a bidding war as they seek to raise around £83 million for Sesko's signature.

Luckily for Arsenal, this is actually a drop from the price tag mentioned recently, with SportBILD denying claims that Leipzig want as much as £109 million.

The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form again this season with 15 goals in all competitions, and he's been called a "special" player by former Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.