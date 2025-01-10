Arsenal are now eyeing a January loan move for a former Man City player who's unsettled at his current club and could look to leave before deadline day.

Mikel Arteta hints at potential January signings for Arsenal

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has continuously suggested that a winter arrival or two is possible, but it largely depends on the opportunities available to them.

Despite their major concerns right now, with Arsenal seriously missing the injured Bukayo Saka, who's expected to be out until March, the club won't be forced into panic-buying of any kind.

Arteta insists the priority is to get the best out of his current options. However, the Spaniard also says that they're very much in the market and Arsenal are alert to any potential opportunities to upgrade their squad.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

“Let’s see. If there’s an opportunity we will look at it,” said Arteta on New Year’s Day. "Let’s see how we get there. Hopefully, the squad is going to be in a much healthier position than it is right now, but who knows?

"We are prepared if we need to do something, we’re capable of doing something, but then that transfer window is very tricky and difficult to control. The opportunities are very limited, but we’ll be there."

PSG forward Lee Kang-in could emerge as a transfer target for Arsenal if the Ligue 1 champions are willing to let their Asian star leave on a half-season loan with an option to buy him outright in the summer, but as things stand, Luis Enrique's side haven't given an indication that is possible (The Athletic).

Surprisingly, reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is wanted by Arsenal, and they're prepared to make a bid, even if their centre-back options aren't really cause for concern right now.

Another rumour from Spain which will raise eyebrows is Arsenal's apparently rekindled interest in ex-Aston Villa and Man City midfielder Douglas Luiz, who the club bid multiple times for in 2022 but to no avail.

Arsenal consider January loan deal for Douglas Luiz

Former sporting director Edu Gaspar made three offers for the Brazilian back then - the largest one totalling £25 million - but this wasn't enough to sway Aston Villa into selling (ESPN).

Since then, Luiz has joined Serie A heavyweights Juventus in a £42 million deal from Villa last summer. The 26-year-old went to Turin in a part-exchange deal which saw both Enzo Barrenchea and Samuel Iling-Junior head the other way, but his time at Juve hasn't exactly gone according to plan, and he could now return to the Premier League.

As per a Spanish media source, Arsenal are interested in signing Luiz on loan from Juventus in January, even if they already have quality midfield options in his position.

They allegedly join a trio of other top English sides - Fulham, Man United and Tottenham - in the chase, and if reports surrounding Luiz's potential exit start to heat up further, this could make for a very intriguing transfer saga.

"He’s playing less than we all expected, but we’re talking about a strong player," said Villa sporting director Monchi said about Luiz to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There are guys who arrive and impose themselves, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve.

“He’s a playmaker and every ball that comes out of his feet has a meaning: last year he played 90% of the games with us. He was decisive."