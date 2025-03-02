Arsenal are now determined to complete deals for two international teammates this summer, having prepared a package worth a total of £99m, according to a report.

Arsenal planning for the summer

There have been widespread calls for the Gunners to sign a striker in the summer, having decided not to bring in a new forward during the January transfer window, which may have gone some way to derailing their Premier League title bid.

As such, work has started on bringing a new striker to the Emirates Stadium, and an exciting new update has revealed the north Londoners are now leading Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Alexander Isak is another name on Mikel Arteta's list of targets, but a move for the Newcastle United man could prove to be very expensive, so FC Porto's Samu Aghehowa has now been identified as a potential cheaper alternative.

Striker is not the only position in which Arteta is keen to strengthen, however, with the manager also looking at a new winger and central midfielder, and a report from Spain has now revealed a move could be made for two international teammates.

According to a report from Spain, Arsenal are now preparing a €120m (£99m) package to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Athletic Club's Nico Williams, with £49.5m being allocated to each player.