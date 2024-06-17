Still a step away from dethroning Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on the attacking boost that could finally bridge the gap on the champions.

Arsenal transfer news

For all their standout moments and champion-like displays against the very best that the Premier League has to offer last season, Arsenal once again found themselves wondering what might have been as Manchester City nudged them to one side for a second consecutive campaign. The Gunners will undoubtedly go again, however, and the transfer window may help those in North London make it a third time lucky.

The rumour mill on that front has already started producing some positive headlines. The likes of Amadou Onana and Serhou Guirassy have both been linked with a move to The Emirates, albeit without either reaching advanced negotiations at this stage. But the Arsenal aim seems clear this summer.

With Thomas Partey reportedly shown the exit door and Gabriel Jesus struggling for goals last season, signing a defensive midfielder and a fresh goalscorer looks to be the name of the game for the Gunners. And that could see one Euro 2024 star arrive.

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Artem Dovbyk this summer following an excellent season at Girona in La Liga. The forward reportedly has a release clause of €40m-€50m (£34m-£42m), which Arsenal will need to get close to in order to start negotiations with the Spanish side in the coming months.

Currently at Euro 2024 with Ukraine, the Gunners may have to wait until the end of Dovbyk's tournament to make a serious move for his signature. If they do make their move though, there's no doubt that he'd make an instant difference to Mikel Arteta's frontline at The Emirates next season.

"Powerful" Dovbyk would ease Jesus struggle

There's no taking away from Jesus' work off the ball and ability to link Arsenal's system together, but when searching for a pure goalscorer, Arteta should look the way of Dovbyk. Earning a reported £41k-a-week, the Ukraine star has the chance to make his biggest move yet by becoming the ruthless striker that Arsenal so desperately lacked in the last campaign.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Artem Dovbyk Gabriel Jesus Goals 24 8 Assists 4 5 Expected Goals 24.2 6.3 Key Passes 27 29

Dovbyk's ability to both generate scoring chances for himself and convert them at a near identical rate to his expected number highlights the type of player that Arteta should be going all out for if he wants to bridge the gap on Manchester City.

It's no surprise that the 26-year-old has earned such praise in Spain following such form, with Ben Mattinson describing Dovbyk as "powerful" when speaking about Atletico Madrid's interest.

It's now Arsenal who could benefit from that power if they step up their interest and finally secure the ruthless goalscorer they need before the start of next season.