Arsenal now reportedly find themselves in pole position to sign a £60 million star as a report from the English press shares news this week.

Edu's rumoured transfer plans for January

Gunners sporting director Edu and club chiefs are rumoured to be interested in a new striker, midfielder and two full-backs as we approach January (The Independent).

However, after spending over £200 million in the summer, Arsenal will have to tread with caution surrounding FFP regulations, and not fly too close to the sun.

It's believed manager Mikel Arteta may be forced to compromise on a couple of the aforementioned positions. Other reports suggest that Arsenal are keen to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, with Thomas Partey proving unreliable when it comes injuries this season.

The Ghanaian will travel to represent his country at AFCON next year, which will leave them a bit short in the middle of the park, while both Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho's deals expire in the summer.

In terms of a striker, Arsenal's main target appears to be Brentford star Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old was one of the Premier League's top goalscorers last season, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are holding internal talks over signing Toney next month.

Bees director Lee Dykes, speaking to the press recently, has also admitted the Englishman could leave Brentford "very shortly".

"There will be lots of interest in Ivan in January," Dykes told club media (via 90min).

Ivan Toney strengths Ivan Toney weaknesses Aerial duels Offside awareness Direct free-kicks Passing Through balls Finishing (via WhoScored)

"Naturally, there should be. He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season - one of them [Harry Kane] has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion.

"So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.”

The north Londoners appear a very viable destination for Toney mid-season, with the forward set to return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches mid-way through January.

Arsenal in pole position for Toney

According to The Independent and reliable journalist Miguel Delaney, Arsenal are "leading the chase" to sign Toney in January despite the presence of Chelsea and Tottenham.

In a further boost, Brentford are willing to do business, as highlighted by Dykes' public statement, but interested clubs will have to pay an initial £60 million to sign him - which could rise to £80m with add-ons.

£60m could actually be a reasonable fee where Arsenal are concerned, especially since Sky Sports were claiming he'd cost around £100m. Toney's 20-goal haul last term isn't the only draw for Arsenal either, with Jermaine Pennant even once tipping him to be a "better Ian Wright".

“I’ve said a few times that Toney would be a great signing for Arsenal," said the former Liverpool star (via TEAMtalk and The Express).

"He’d be a newer, better Ian Wright! It would be a walk in the park for him and he’d boost Arsenal."