Arsenal have now reportedly held talks to sign a new defender next summer as they look to rejig their defence under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's defence set for change

The Gunners continue to look to upgrade in defence as they look for a first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta. Injuries to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have seen Arsenal struggle at right-back so far this season, with Thomas Partey being asked to fill in there at times alongside Jurrien Timber.

At centre-back, there remains concern over Jakub Kiwior, with the Polish defender having been strongly linked with a return to Serie A several times since his arrival at the club just two years ago.

The Gunners are also yet to find adequate cover for William Saliba, whose injury derailed their title charge two seasons ago, while there is set to be significant change at left-back too.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City ousted Kieran Tierney, before the Ukrainian himself was sidelined by the arrivals of first Timber and then Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom can play across the backline.

Now, it has emerged that Kieran Tierney looks set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season and has been linked with a return to Celtic. Zinchenko could also follow him out of the door with the left-back having started just two Premier League games this season.

As a result, the Gunners could be on the hunt for a new left-back and may have found a low-cost option to bolster their ranks.

Arsenal open talks over free left-back signing

That comes according to CaughtOffside, who report that Arsenal have held talks with Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell over a potential move across London to the Emirates Stadium.

The left-back, who content creator and Palace fan HLTCO dubbed "magnificent", is hot property this season after a strong start to the season at Selhurst Park, having been an ever-present in Oliver Glasner's side.

Tyrick Mitchell in 24/25 Appearances 23 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 2

Though there is some confusion over his contract status, it is reported by both Transfermarkt and Capology that he is in the final six months of his current £40,000-a-week deal with the Eagles, which means that he could be free to leave for nothing in six months' time.

He can enter into talks with interested parties around Europe from January 1st, though Premier League clubs cannot formally approach him until the end of the season.

Despite this, it is claimed that the Englishman is "attracting the attention of Europe’s leading clubs" including the Gunners, Tottenham and Barcelona. For their part, Arsenal "have held talks with him" over a potential move to north London, as they look to find a more defensively sound fullback for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners already have both Calafiori and Timber as options at left-back, but with both proving versatile they could add another fullback and still have enough game time to keep all three happy. A low-cost opportunity, a move for the vastly experienced Mitchell could prove too good to turn down for the north London side.