Arsenal have now held talks with a £21 million player who's set to feature at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and it is believed he would really want to make the move to north London.

Edu targeting four key signings for Arsenal this summer

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is aiming to compete with Man City in another Premier League title challenge next season, but this time, the Spaniard will be hoping to make it third-time-lucky and beat his former mentor Pep Guardiola to the crown.

The summer transfer window, which shuts in over a month on August 30, will be key in determining whether Arsenal can indeed go toe-to-toe with City in what could be another hotly-contested race.

So far, Arsenal have made just one signing, with goalkeeper David Raya joining in a £27 million deal from Brentford. Sporting director Edu Gaspar is yet to land on a deal for any outfield player, despite ongoing talks to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Arsenal opened negotiations over Calafiori around two weeks ago, and the Italy international defender has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Calafiori to Arsenal deal is apparently being held by FC Basel, with Bologna attempting to negotiate a lower sell-on fee than the 50 per cent clause originally agreed with the Swiss side last summer (La Gazzetta).

Edu will be keen to get him over the line as soon as possible, and preferably before Arsenal's pre-season tour of the USA, which kicks off on July 24. This comes as Arsenal target four key summer signings in another new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

Thomas Partey may need to be replaced in the engine room if he does depart in the coming weeks, which has been widely rumoured, while Arteta is said to be keen on signing a striking partner for Kai Havertz.

Arsenal hold talks with Joan Garcia who really wants to join

There is also the matter of Aaron Ramsdale, who's likely to depart London Colney with Partey after losing his number one spot to Raya last term.

Arsenal have a few key goalkeeping targets in mind, and one of them is Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia. According to journalist Steve Kay on KS1TV, via TBR, Garcia would jump at the chance to join Arsenal who've held talks with him.

“Yeah, Arsenal are interested in and they have had talks with the Spanish goalkeeper, Joan Garcia," said Kay.

"There have been conversations going on there, but it’s just conversations. From what I know Garcia would jump at the chance, then you’d have two Spanish goalkeepers there, Raya and Garcia."

The Spaniard, who will represent his nation at the Olympics soon, could also leave for just £21 million due to a release clause in his contract.