Arsenal are now in advanced talks to land a new face that Mikel Arteta knows well as they continue their quest for Premier League supremacy in the years to come.

Arsenal rocked by Edu Gaspar exit

It emerged as something of a shock to those in and outside the club when it was announced that current Sporting Director Edu Gaspar would leave the club in 2025.

The former Arsenal player had worked in lockstep with Mikel Arteta since his arrival in 2019, and the pair were regularly put into the same sentence when it came to transfer business, with both seemingly set on a clear plan of how to return the Gunners to the top table of English and European football.

“This was an incredibly hard decision,” said the Brazilian after the exit was announced. “It is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things.”

Keen for a larger role, Edu is now set to take up a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, in which he will oversee a multi-club model that includes Forest, Portuguese side Rio Ave and Greek giants Olympiacos.

It means that, for the first time in Mikel Arteta's time at the club, the Gunners will be on the hunt for a new Sporting Director in the months to come as they look to build upon the work done by Edu and finish the project to turn the north London side into title winners. Now, an update on that search has been forthcoming.

Arsenal in "advanced talks" with new Sporting Director

That comes as a report from France claims that Arsenal are in "advanced talks" to reach an agreement with Roberto Olabe to become their newest Sporting Director. Olabe announced earlier in the year that he would be leaving Real Sociedad at the end of the season, after eight years with the club in his most recent stint in San Sebastián.

Now, he has been tipped to take up a role in north London in the months to come, bringing with him his impressive eye for spotting talent. He already has experience with Mikel Arteta, having been Sporting Director (for the first time) when the Spaniard was coming through at Real Sociedad, while he could also bring another valuable relationship to the Emirates Stadium.

Olabe is no stranger to Arsenal either, having done several deals with them in recent years in both directions, while he also holds a strong relationship with Martin Odegaard following the Arsenal captain's loan spell in northern Spain.

Roberto Olabe's most impressive signings at Real Sociedad Player Cost Alexander Isak £12m Takefusa Kubo £6.5m Mikel Merino £10m Martin Odegaard Loan Theo Hernandez Loan

That comes as Sky Germany report that the Spaniard still has an "excellent relationship" with former Real Sociedad man Alexander Isak, who is currently at Newcastle United but is considered a major transfer target for Arsenal in 2025.

Olabe's arrival could well be another boost in the Gunners' pursuit of the Swede, who is seen as the perfect man to help bolster Mikel Arteta's attack in north London.