Arsenal are believed to be in talks over potentially selling an "extraordinary" player to Napoli in January, with Emirates Stadium officials making their winter transfer stance clear to Antonio Conte's title-contenders.

Most likely players to leave Arsenal in 2025

Mikel Arteta has no room in his starting eleven on a regular-enough basis for a few big-name members of his squad, and it is believed some of them could depart the club once we reach 2025.

Kieran Tierney, who was recently re-introduced to the matchday squad after returning from a hamstring injury, is said to be a major contender for the exit door as Arteta decides that the Scotland international has no long-term future at N5.

Tierney has accepted he will be sold by Arsenal, and it could happen as early as January, despite the left-back featuring on Arteta's bench for their wins over Sporting Lisbon, West Ham and Man United recently.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho, with both midfielders out of contract next summer and may well leave Arsenal on a free deal - even if both men have contributed well when called upon so far this campaign.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

There is also the possibility that Arsenal decide to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, with well-connected former Premier League scout Mick Brown expecting the former Man City duo to be on Arteta's chopping block.

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” said Brown to Football Insider.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans.

“When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money.

“If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

“Sometimes the way it works is you’ve got to let some fringe players leave, raise a bit of money from them, and then refresh the squad with new backup options."

Arsenal in talks over selling Jakub Kiwior to Napoli in January

Poland international Jakub Kiwior deputised for the injured Gabriel Magalhaes against United earlier this week, helping them to keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 win, but he's been on the fringes of Arteta's eleven overall - leading to reports the "extraordinary" defender could leave next month. Arsenal are not willing to let Kiwior leave on loan, though, and will only green-light a permanent exit.

This is echoed by Sky Sports Italia reporter Luca Marchetti, who told Radio Marte (via Area Napoli) that Arsenal are in negotiations with Napoli over selling Kiwior, with Arteta's side making it "known" they are prepared to sell but not lend.

"Kiwior can arrive on loan, while Danilo can be bought on sale? We confirm that both negotiations are there, but they are not simple," said Marchetti.

"Teams that have interesting players do not lend them to you at the start of the market, and those who buy focus on the needs of those who sell, going to look for those who are perhaps playing less at the moment.

"The club's work is to make Kiwior understand that he could have more space at Arsenal, but they are not giving it to him. The Gunners, for their part, have made it known that they are willing to sell but not to lend."