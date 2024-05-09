Arsenal are already in talks with a £52.8 million player about joining this summer, and it is believed they're getting "dangerously close" to signing him.

Edu and Arteta targeting new midfielder for Arsenal

The uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey and his future in north London, combined with Mohamed Elneny's expiring contract, has motivated Arsenal transfer chief Edu and manager Mikel Arteta to seek a new man for the engine room.

Arsenal are apparently willing to listen to offers for Partey, following a season riddled with injuries and a lack of opportunities for the Ghanaian in Arteta's starting elevens. Saud sides are also reportedly considering a "lucrative" contract offer to tempt Partey, alongside his teammate Gabriel Jesus, to the Middle East.

If the 30-year-old does end up leaving, Arsenal will need a replacement and potential partner for star man Declan Rice. According to widespread media reports, dating as far back as last year, Arteta's side are set to try and bring in a star midfielder this year.

"Arsenal have decided they will sign a new defensive midfielder in 2024 and a deal will happen," wrote journalist Pete O'Rourke for Football Insider in December.

"It is believed the Gunners will endeavour to boost their midfield options in the upcoming January window but are willing to wait until the summer for the right player. Their desire to sign a new option comes despite spending a club-record £105 million on England star Declan Rice just months ago. Injuries to Thomas Partey have also reduced his role for Mikel Arteta’s side this season and Arsenal are now ready to add a first-class partner for Rice to their ranks."

Bringing in a Rice partner has clearly been on the agenda for quite some time, and a few interesting names have attracted their attention. Arsenal have been linked with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as one option, as well as Everton's Amadou Onana.

Another name who supporters will be familiar with is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard, who's been a mainstay yet again for Sociedad, has dazzled as a star player for them over 31 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Zubimendi's contract includes a £52.8 million release clause, but Arteta's side are joined by Barcelona in pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Zubimendi "dangerously close" to joining Arsenal

This week, an interesting claim emerged from Spain, with COPE (via Sport) suggesting Arsenal are moving far ahead of Xavi's side.

Martin Zubimendi's best La Liga games for Real Sociedad this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Villarreal 0-3 Real Sociedad 8.02 Real Sociedad 5-3 Granada 7.99 Real Sociedad 1-1 Deportivo 7.91 Real Sociedad 3-0 Athletic Club 7.67 Las Palmas 0-0 Real Sociedad 7.53

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are already in contact and holding talks with Zubimendi over joining, and he's getting "dangerously close" to joining them over Barcelona. Finances and the competition from Arsenal have apparently put a huge obstacle in Barca's way when it comes to bringing in Zubimendi, as they scour Europe for a high-level midfielder to finally replace Sergio Busquets.