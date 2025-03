Arsenal are now keen on signing an "exciting" player, who is a "clone" of one of their current first-team stars, with a potential deal likely to amount to over £25m, according to a report.

Arsenal's summer transfer plans

The Gunners are looking at strengthening their squad in a number of areas this summer, with a new striker likely to be high on the list of priorities, and there has now been a positive update on their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.