Arsenal are now keen on signing a "monster" attacker who plays for a rival Premier League club, according to a report.

Arsenal struggling with injuries

With both Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling on the treatment table at the moment, Mikel Arteta is a little light on options in attacking areas, although the manager has confirmed that the latter player will be back quite soon. As such, the Gunners may look to strengthen in the January transfer window, as they continue their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool, and they have now identified a number of potential targets in attacking areas.

Arsenal have now made contact with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal for striker Omar Marmoush, moving ahead of the other Premier League clubs in the race for his signature. Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani has also held talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium this winter, with recent reports detailing that his time with the French champions will soon be coming to an end.

The Gunners have identified a range of targets from across the continent, but there is now a feeling that there could be a potential option from much closer to home. According to a report from Caught Offside, Christopher Nkunku is pushing to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, which could open the door for a move across the capital.

Nkunku is keen on a move to Arsenal this winter, with his representatives currently exploring potential destinations, and the Blues would be willing to sanction his departure if he makes it clear that he wants to leave.

PSG are also on the attacker's radar this winter, so there may be competition for his signature, should Arsenal choose to pursue a deal over the next few weeks.

Nkunku could help Arsenal's Premier League title bid

The 27-year-old has found it difficult to get consistent game time at Stamford Bridge so far this season, but he has impressed when given the opportunity in the Conference League, scoring five goals and picking up three assists in five outings.

Lauded as a "monster" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Frenchman is extremely impressive on a number of key metrics, notably ranking in the 99th percentile for interceptions per 90, when compared to his positional peers.

As such, there are indications that the £195k-per-week forward could pitch in defensively, should he be deployed in a wide area, if he were to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Nkunku's versatility could make him an attractive option for Arteta, given that he is also capable of playing at striker, with question marks still lingering over Gabriel Jesus and Saka of course set to take the RW role back once he returns.

It is currently unclear whether Arsenal would be interested in making a move for the France international, but his willingness to move to north London is a sign a deal could be there to be done, so it is definitely a move worth exploring.