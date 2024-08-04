Arsenal are keen to sign a Premier League winner this summer as their hunt for attacking reinforcements heats up, according to one recent report.

Arsenal waiting on departures for statement signing

Like an overflowing nightclub, it seems clear that Mikel Arteta's side are now operating on a one-in, one-out policy ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Riccardo Calafiori's arrival has been the only major piece of business in north London so far this summer, with three other deals including two young goalkeepers and the anticipated permanent move for David Raya following his loan spell in the 2023-24 season.

Much of that has been down to sales; the Gunners parted ways with academy talent Emile Smith Rowe in a deal worth £34m last week, but that was their first sale of the summer with five more players leaving either on loan or for free.

As a consequence of Smith Rowe's exit, Mikel Merino's arrival from Real Sociedad, ostensibly to play in the same midfield role, has accelerated with personal terms having been agreed for the EURO 2024 winner.

The same is likely to happen in their frontline, with both Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson free to leave this summer should their valuations be met. Arsenal are believed to be holding out for £30m to part ways with Nketiah, while Nelson is attracting attention from across the Premier League as he seeks his own new challenge away from north London, just 12 months on from penning a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Should they depart, the Gunners are eyeing up a former Premier League winner to replace them.

Arsenal target Premier League striker

That comes as reports link Arsenal with a surprise move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, with the English striker having enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 season with the Cherries.

Solanke still has three years left to run on his £70,000 a week deal at the Vitality Stadium, but has also been linked with a move to north London rivals Tottenham as clubs look to prise him away from the south coast.

The 26-year-old was part of Chelsea's Premier League title-winning squad in 2016/17 and has since forged a career for himself at Bournemouth, and found the net on 19 occasions last season, his best-ever Premier League return.

Dominic Solanke's impressive form at Bournemouth Season Goals 2023-24 19 2022-23 6 2021-22 (Championship) 29

Now, Caught offside claim that Arsenal "have turned their attention" to Solanke after refusing to pay the asking price for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with a deal for the Swede now considered "very unlikely".

They add that Bournemouth do not want to sell the striker this summer, but that his contract on the south coast "contains a £65m release clause" which can be activated by any of the "big six" Premier League sides.

It means that Solanke could end up being a far cheaper option than the likes of Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen, who the Gunners have also been linked with, while Solanke is also "believed to be open" to the idea of leaving the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Is he the striker Arsenal should be looking to sign in the final weeks of the window?